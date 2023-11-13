JOANN Launches Early Black Friday Deals to Help Customers Beat the Holiday Rush

HUDSON, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) (“JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings, is encouraging customers to shop early to beat the rush, with weekly deals that offer Black Friday-level savings. In addition to great deals all season, JOANN will start its Black Friday Doorbuster event on Sunday, November 19th running through Saturday, November 25th. The promotions will run both in-store and online, and customers can expect huge savings throughout the business, from fleece and yarn to jewelry and holiday décor.



“We are excited to help our customers make this holiday season more affordable than ever, with great deals available earlier than ever,” said Chris DiTullio, Chief Customer Officer and Interim Office of the CEO. “Our customers are looking to make gifts for loved ones, give handmade blankets and other supplies to charity, and decorate their homes for the holidays. We are bringing hundreds of our best-of-the-season deals forward, allowing customers to beat the Black Friday rush and make this a Handmade Holiday.”

Deals offer up to 70% off original price and include:

Fabric starting at $2.99 and up to 70% off

Yarn up to 50% off

Holiday Décor & Floral up to 60% off

Storage up to 50% off

Lowest Price of the Season Sewing and Cutting Machines



The company is also offering special deals for online and Buy Online Pickup In Store purchases, as well as free shipping offers. The brand’s app and website will also continue to house coupons and loyalty programs, such as JOANN Smiles which rewards customers with additional price breaks for return trips. JOANN will also offer a price match guarantee, ensuring customers get the best price for their items this season.

For more on deals and upcoming offers, as well as coupons, weekly ad and discount programs, visit joann.com.

