The prevalence of Myositis has been rising over the past few years, which prompts a growing demand for treatment options. The increasing awareness regarding the various forms of myositis and the corresponding increase in research and developmental activities may drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Pfizer, Priovant Therapeutics, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

New York, USA, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myositis Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates 20+ Key Companies at the Horizon Expected to Transform the Treatment Paradigm, Assesses DelveInsight

The prevalence of Myositis has been rising over the past few years, which prompts a growing demand for treatment options. The increasing awareness regarding the various forms of myositis and the corresponding increase in research and developmental activities may drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Pfizer, Priovant Therapeutics, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Myositis Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline myositis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the myositis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Myositis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s myositis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for myositis treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for myositis treatment. Key myositis companies such as Priovant Therapeutics, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Paean Biotechnology Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, ImmunoForge, JN Biosciences, and others are evaluating new myositis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new myositis drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising myositis pipeline therapies such as Brepocitinib, Lenabasum, Nipocalimab, PF-06823859, Abatacept, KZR-616, MEDI7734, PN-101, Ravulizumab, M5049, PF1801, HuABC2, and others are under different phases of myositis clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of myositis clinical trials. In May 2023, Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, announced that the Company’s second Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy, has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Phase I/II study in patients with active idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (IIM, or myositis).

a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, announced that the Company’s second for a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy, has been cleared by the for a Phase I/II study in patients with active idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (IIM, or myositis). In May 2023, ImmunoForge announced on the 18th that it has expanded its license rights with Duke University to enhance joint research and drug development opportunities in relation to the elastin-like polypeptide (ELP) platform technology. ImmunoForge recently received approval from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety at the end of March 2023 for a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy (IIM) with PF1801 , an ELP platform pipeline candidate, and is set to enter clinical trials at 10 university hospitals in Korea.

announced on the 18th that it has expanded its license rights with to enhance joint research and drug development opportunities in relation to the ImmunoForge recently received approval from the at the end of March 2023 for a clinical trial for the treatment of with , an ELP platform pipeline candidate, and is set to enter clinical trials at 10 university hospitals in Korea. In April 2023, Abcuro, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of cytotoxic T and NK cells, announced the initiation of a registrational Phase II/III study of ABC008 in inclusion body myositis (IBM). ABC008 is a first-in-class anti-KLRG1 antibody capable of selectively depleting highly cytotoxic T cells, while sparing regulatory and central memory T cells.

Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of cytotoxic T and NK cells, announced the initiation of a registrational of in inclusion body myositis (IBM). is a first-in-class anti-KLRG1 antibody capable of selectively depleting highly cytotoxic T cells, while sparing regulatory and central memory T cells. In September 2021, Immunoforge, a company specializing in developing new drugs for rare musculoskeletal diseases, reported that their new drug candidate PF1801 has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the US FDA for the treatment of Polymyositis.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in myositis treatment drugs @ Myositis Pipeline Report

The myositis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage myositis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the myositis clinical trial landscape.

Myositis Overview

Myositis refers to a group of rare autoimmune diseases characterized by inflammation in the muscles. This condition can lead to muscle weakness, pain, and fatigue, significantly impacting a person’s daily activities. While the exact cause of myositis remains unknown, it is believed to result from a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental triggers. Symptoms of myositis can vary depending on the specific type and severity of the condition. Common signs include muscle weakness, especially in the arms, legs, neck, and throat. Other symptoms may include difficulty swallowing, muscle pain and tenderness, joint pain, fatigue, and a general feeling of malaise. In some cases, skin rashes or abnormalities may also be present.

The diagnosis of myositis involves a combination of clinical evaluation, blood tests, imaging studies, and muscle biopsies. The doctor will assess the patient’s symptoms, perform a physical examination, and order specific laboratory tests to measure muscle enzymes and autoantibodies associated with myositis. Imaging techniques like MRI may be used to visualize muscle inflammation, while a muscle biopsy can confirm the diagnosis by examining muscle tissue under a microscope. Treatment for myositis aims to reduce inflammation, manage symptoms, and prevent further muscle damage. The primary approach involves the use of immunosuppressive medications, such as corticosteroids or other immune-modulating drugs.





Find out more about myositis treatment drugs @ Drugs for Myositis Treatment

A snapshot of the Myositis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Lenabasum Corbus Pharmaceuticals Phase III Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists Oral Brepocitinib Priovant Therapeutics Phase III Janus kinase 1 inhibitor; TYK2 kinase inhibitor Oral PF-06823859 Pfizer Phase III Interferon beta inhibitors Intravenous Nipocalimab Janssen Research & Development, LLC Phase II Fc receptor antagonists Intravenous Zetomipzomib Kezar Life Sciences Phase II Proteasome inhibitors Subcutaneous Daxdilimab Horizon Therapeutics Phase II Dendritic cell inhibitors Subcutaneous

Learn more about the emerging myositis pipeline therapies @ Myositis Clinical Trials

Myositis Therapeutics Assessment

The myositis pipeline report proffers an integral view of the myositis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Myositis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors, TYK2 kinase inhibitors, Interferon beta inhibitors, Fc receptor antagonists, Proteasome inhibitors, Dendritic cell inhibitors

Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors, TYK2 kinase inhibitors, Interferon beta inhibitors, Fc receptor antagonists, Proteasome inhibitors, Dendritic cell inhibitors Key Myositis Companies : Priovant Therapeutics, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Paean Biotechnology Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, ImmunoForge, JN Biosciences, and others

: Priovant Therapeutics, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Paean Biotechnology Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, ImmunoForge, JN Biosciences, and others Key Myositis Pipeline Therapies: Brepocitinib, Lenabasum, Nipocalimab, PF-06823859, Abatacept, KZR-616, MEDI7734, PN-101, Ravulizumab, M5049, PF1801, HuABC2, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for myositis treatment, visit @ Myositis Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Myositis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Myositis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Myositis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Myositis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Myositis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Myositis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Myositis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Myositis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Myositis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Myositis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Myositis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the myositis pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Myositis Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Inflammatory Myositis Market

Inflammatory Myositis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key inflammatory myositis companies, including CSL Behring, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Argenx, Janssen, Abcuro, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Galapagos NV, Priovant Therapeutics, Roivant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, among others.

Inclusion Body Myositis Market

Inclusion Body Myositis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key inclusion body myositis companies, including Acceleron Pharma Inc, KPI Therapeutics Inc, Milo Biotechnology LLC, Nobelpharma Co Ltd, Orphazyme ApS, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, among others.

Inclusion Body Myositis Pipeline

Inclusion Body Myositis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key inclusion body myositis companies, including Acceleron Pharma Inc, KPI Therapeutics Inc, Milo Biotechnology LLC, Nobelpharma Co Ltd, Orphazyme ApS, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, among others.

Inclusion Body Myositis Epidemiology Forecast

Inclusion Body Myositis Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted inclusion body myositis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com