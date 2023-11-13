Dr. Michael Hilton, New York-Based Medical Doctor, Launches New Consulting Services for Private Medical Practices
New York's Michael Hilton MD Provides Starts To Provide Consulting ServicesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Hilton, a fellowship-trained emergency medicine physician and experienced medical practice consultant, today announced the launch of his new consulting services for private medical practices. Dr. Hilton’s services are designed to help private medical practices improve their efficiency, compliance, and disaster preparedness.
“I am excited to launch my new consulting services and help private medical practices succeed,” said Dr. Michael Hilton. “I have over a decade of experience working in the healthcare industry, and I am passionate about helping private medical practices provide the best possible care to their patients. My services are designed to help private medical practices operate more efficiently, comply with all applicable regulations, and be prepared for any unexpected events.”
Dr. Hilton’s consulting services include the following:
· Standard operating procedures (SOPs): Dr. Hilton can help private medical practices develop and implement SOPs for all aspects of their operations, from clinical care to administrative tasks. SOPs can help private medical practices improve their efficiency and consistency, and reduce the risk of errors.
· Regulatory compliance: Dr. Hilton can help private medical practices assess their compliance with all applicable regulations, including those required by HIPAA, OSHA, DOH, CLIA, regulated and DEA. He can also help private medical practices develop and implement compliance plans.
· Disaster preparedness: Dr. Hilton can help private medical practices develop and implement disaster preparedness plans, including emergency management procedures and continuity of operations plans. Disaster preparedness plans can help private medical practices continue to operate and serve their patients in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency.
· Vendor identification and vetting: Dr. Hilton can help private medical practices identify and vet potential vendors. He can also help private medical practices negotiate contracts with vendors.
· Physician Office CLIA-waived and CLIA-Moderate Complexity Labs: Dr. Hilton can help private medical practices set up and manage Physician Office CLIA-waived and CLIA-Moderate Complexity Labs. These labs can help private medical practices provide a wider range of services to their patients and improve their bottom line.
Dr. Hilton’s consulting services are available to private medical practices of all sizes and specialties. He offers a variety of services to meet the specific needs of each practice.
About Dr. Michael Hilton
Dr. Michael Hilton, a visionary in the field of Emergency Medicine, received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University in 2005. His medical journey continued at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, culminating in his graduation in 2009. He completed a residency in Emergency Medicine and a Fellowship in Emergency Medical Services at UPMC/University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He furthered his training with a Master's degree in Public Health with Certificate in Public Health Disaster Preparedness and Response from the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Public Health.
Dr. Hilton's passion extends beyond clinical practice, as he actively participates in seminars and training courses conducted by esteemed organizations such as the American Heart Association, the National Association of Emergency Medical Services Physicians, and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians. He has held key positions, including Medical Director for Sollis Health and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai in New York.
