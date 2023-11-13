Social impact-based Entrepreneur, Producer and Consultant, Bryan Gallinger, Joins Abundance Studios™ As A Producer

Bryan Gallinger

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social impact-based Entrepreneur, Producer and Consultant, Bryan Gallinger, has signed on to join Abundance Studios™ as a Producer. As the Creator and CEO of Be Great! - a social impact-based production company - Bryan understands the value of storytelling, and the compassion and focus he brings to every venture. Mr. Gallinger will be an asset to the studio and offer a unique perspective in relation to the films Abundance Studios™ is creating.

Abundance Studios™ has two films in development for its 2023 slate along with season 2 of Nick Nanton's Amazon Prime series, 'In Case You Didn't Know.' The feature documentary 'Hero' was recently screened and features four leads, including former U.S. Marine turned Hollywood movie star, Remi Adeleke, and America's Got Talent 'Golden Buzzer' winner Mandy Harvey, who lost her hearing at the age of 18 and UFC Champion, Dominick Cruz. The second documentary in production will feature the non-profit organization CreatiVets, which works to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music. Principal photography kicked off in March 2023 in Nashville. Lastly, Season two of the Amazon Prime series, 'In Case You Didn't Know' is also in production with the first episode on Glenn Beck already out, and upcoming episodes featuring Sally Hogshead, RaeLynn, Craig Morgan and more to come in.



About Bryan

Bryan is a man of diverse talents and vocations having enjoyed a long career with celebrated success in various endeavors. Blending his passions as an entertainer, humanitarian and entrepreneur, he has built a solid network and legacy that values morality overall. Bryan is a humble man with a strong vision: to inspire, empower and elevate others throughout his journey. Due to his passion for helping others, he has volunteered for over 10 nonprofits/foundations. Bryan’s collaborative efforts have helped raise tremendous awareness, resources and over $50 MM for other non-profits, social impact solutions and charitable organizations.

About Abundance Studios™

Abundance Studios™ is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is comprised of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world.