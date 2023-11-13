Susan Robbins of Healthy Awakening to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As studies show, the genes we inherit from our parents influence our risk or propensities for disease. Having a family history of dementia, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and other illnesses can put us at risk of developing these diseases ourselves. However, before we blame mom and dad for our growing waistline or our failing health, it’s important to realize that we are the one who has control of most outcomes. Although we are influenced by genetics, the great news is that we actually dictate our well-being and determine our health outcome by our lifestyle choices. A healthy diet doesn’t look the same for everyone, the optimal exercise program. Do we know avocados are good for us just because our sibling thrives on it them? Is the keto diet the ticket to good health just because our partner swears by it? Will blueberries prevent us from getting dementia or actually spike our blood sugar and not be the best choice?

Susan Robbins is a top-notch evolutionary Epigenetics Human Performance Coach and founder of Healthy Awakening, a client-centered coaching practice with a focus on optimization of overall health and quality of life according to how you are created; precision health.

As an Epigenetics coach, Susan affirms the best investment you can make for yourself, your overall health and wellbeing is understanding your unique needs and how to successfully implement that knowledge and identify what works specifically for YOU. She guides, empowers, and teaches us how to fundamentally incorporate lifestyle components including diet, mind, exercise, sleep habits, even the environment around us to influence expression of our genes, thus giving us the ability to largely control our health outcomes. In other words, a genetic blueprint that predisposes us to disease is not a guarantee we will contract that disease, as it comes down to choices. As Susan often says, every choice you make has a benefit or a consequence; choose wisely! It’s much easier to choose when you have information about the impact those choices will have on your health.

Susan says that once we understand how our bodies are created and what our bodies actually need it is a total game changer. And when we fully comprehend how we are and who we are and live more authentically, that’s when our health improves. Health improves when you match your environment to who you truly are.

Susan works with 2 epigenetic platforms. She does DNA testing, and within her coaching program combines it with the ph360 Shae platform, which looks at how you are formed in the womb and the predominant hormones that drive you. It creates a profile which is unique to anyone else in the world, meeting you where you are now, with recommendations specifically supporting your body’s needs. This is a “user manual” for your body. She also offers epigenetic age testing, as aging is the number one risk factor for disease. When we get a gauge on how our body has historically been aging, the pace at which we are currently aging, and the contributing factors, we again have the ability to slow the aging process, thereby reducing risk.

Epigenetics is how our lifestyle and environment affect how our genes express, and we can literally regulate outside factors to either turn on or turn off specific genes. Epigenetics coaching focuses on genetic expression.

Susan’s mission, is to one hundred percent optimize our lives by working with our unique genetic makeup. From there we can make informed decisions based on understanding our genetic makeup that will result in better and healthier regulation of our mind and body so that we can be fully present in all areas of our life with joy and confidence.

Susan’s work is about precision health, not generic recommendations from “experts.” We know what works for one, is not ideal and can be detrimental for another. Working with Susan eliminates the guesswork so that results can be achieved much quicker than most programs, and with an understanding of how the client learns, communicates, and acts based on their biology.

Susan affirms how we simply cannot get more information on how we were created that will take us on the right path to optimal health and wellness than this. Her very own health struggles are what led her me to find her purpose and calling as a coach. Today her undeniable passion is helping clients eliminate the guesswork and know exactly what they need to live a full, vibrant, healthy life full of energy. We cannot depend on a “sick care” system to take care of us, we have to take control of our health, be proactive.

Our risk for inheriting a disease from our parents is in fact a genetic propensity not an absolute. Simply put genetics don’t dictate what happens to us- WE do!

Susan wholeheartedly encourages us to become optimal it through self-awareness, personal accountability and connecting to our true self. We are all unique and we can discover our perfect self-expression. Most people believe they are destined or genetically programmed to live a certain life when in actuality we hold so many more limitless possibilities.

For more information, visit https://healthyawakening.co/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno