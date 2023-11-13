Florida State Parks Extends Free Admission to Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members and Their Families on Veterans Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 9, 2023 Fort Clinch State Park, Fernandina Beach TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In gratitude for the courageous men and women who have served and are currently serving in our nation's military, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is honored to offer free admission to Florida State Parks for veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. “On this Veterans Day and every day, we must always honor our veterans, their sense of duty and the sacrifices their families have made that allow us to enjoy the many freedoms we have today,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “Thank you to all veterans, including our own employees, who have given so willingly of themselves to the cause of our nation’s freedom.” Many state parks are synonymous with military service, having previously served as strategic outposts and military barracks, and now provide learning opportunities about Florida’s history and the lives of veterans across generations. Among them are: “I hope you will visit one of our 175 award-winning state parks to experience our state’s natural resources this Veterans Day weekend,” said Chuck Hatcher, Director of Florida State Parks. “We’re proud to offer free admission to our nation’s heroes and their families in recognition of sacrifices made for the freedoms we enjoy today.” To receive free admission, tell the park ranger at a park’s entrance that you or someone in your party is a U.S. veteran or active-duty member of the armed services. Please note that Skyway Fishing Pier State Park is not included in this entrance offer, and fees beyond entrance – such as overnight accommodations, concessions and rentals from park vendors – remain in effect on Nov. 11.