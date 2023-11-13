Life Services Alternatives, San Jose Museum of Art, and San Jose State University Team Up for Collaborative Art Program
The program connects adults with developmental disabilities with San Jose State University Students to foster inclusion in the South Bay.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA), in partnership with San Jose State University (SJSU) and the San Jose Museum of Art (SJMA), announces an art project that brings together college students and adults with developmental disabilities. The collaboration aims to promote inclusivity within the community.
This innovative project, set to take place at SJMA, is designed to provide students from SJSU a unique opportunity to foster meaningful relationships and develop a deeper understanding of individuals with developmental disabilities residing in their community. Through hands-on art activities, SJSU students and LSA residents will be guided by an art instructor from SJMA in a series of weekly classes from October 26th through November 16th.
“Art plays an important role in uniting people from all walks of life and fostering community,” said Karen Rapp, Deputy Directory, San José Museum of Art. “By exploring new avenues to partner with the community, we believe this collaboration will demonstrate that inclusivity can be the cornerstone of a more productive society.”
“This program allows SJSU students and LSA residents to unleash their creativity and co-create art together while exploring new insights and awareness of others in the community,” said Heidi Livingston Eisips, Adjunct Faculty in SJSU’s Department of Marketing and Business Analytics. “The art becomes a vehicle for cultivating bonds with each other and developing a greater understanding of what inclusion really means.”
“This program exemplifies the power of art in fostering connections between different segments of our community,” said Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives. “By bringing together SJSU students and LSA residents, we not only unleash their creative potential but also promote deeper understanding and inclusivity."
The project represents an innovative partnership with the community and adults with developmental disabilities. Studies have shown that community engagement programs like this promote a more inclusive community, and this project will challenge systemic segregation in learning environments.
SJSU is the oldest public institution of higher education on the West Coast, and SJMA is an institution that sets the stage for thought-provoking dialogue and innovative programs in the South Bay.
For years, adults with developmental disabilities have been overlooked in the community.
The Program will conclude with an art show on Saturday, November 18th, at 4:00 PM at SJMA. The final collaborative pieces will be on sale for print supporting LSA.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/lsaartcol23eb
Life Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who had a dream of establishing homes for their adult children with special needs. In 2002, LSA began a journey to establish quality homes and nurturing services so that adults with developmental disabilities – including those with enduring medical needs – could receive life-long support while living in their community. LSA believes all people with developmental disabilities have the right to live life to its fullest in our community. Twenty-four hours a day, we care for and support adults with special needs in neighborhood homes in Santa Clara County. Through personalized programs focused on skill-building, we make a difference in the quality of our residents’ lives, enabling them to reach their true potential.
San José Museum of Art (SJMA) is a dynamic hub for modern and contemporary art in the Bay Area. With a reputation for fresh and engaging exhibitions, SJMA brings together diverse audiences through thought-provoking art experiences. From captivating one-person shows to innovative group exhibitions, SJMA's commitment to showcasing California artists on the global stage shines through. As an accredited member of the American Association of Museums, SJMA is a beacon of artistic excellence and education, impacting over 100,000 visitors annually, including 40,000 school children. With its central downtown location, SJMA continues to lead in arts education, offering innovative programs like the acclaimed Let’s Look at Art Program and interactive gallery stations.
San Jose State University The Gary J. Sbona Honors Program, headed by Interim Director Bahram Parineh, is a signature opportunity for our undergraduate business students. The highly selective program provides students with real-world work experience while earning college credit through practicum courses. The program prepares students for working in business by providing them with an opportunity to apply what they have learned in the classroom to real business problems.
