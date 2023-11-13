Middle East and North America Golf Cart Market to Reach $125.1 Million, by 2031 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in presence of premium golf courses and country clubs in the region, growth in inclination toward eco-friendly golf carts, and rise in tourism and hotel industry in the region drive the growth of the MENA golf cart market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ MENA Golf Cart Market by Passenger Capacity (Two Passengers, Four Passengers, Six Passengers, Eight and More Passengers), by Vehicle Speed (Low Speed Vehicle, and High-Speed Vehicle), by Fuel Type (Gasoline, and Electric), and by Application (Golf Course, Personal Service, and Commercial Services): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2031”. According to the report, the MENA golf cart industry size generated $69.1 million in 2017, and is anticipated to generate $125.1 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54030

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in presence of premium golf courses and country clubs in the region, growth in inclination toward eco-friendly golf carts, and rise in tourism and hotel industry in the region boost the growth of the MENA golf cart market. However, low power and speed, high initial maintenance and purchasing cost are anticipated to hinder market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in golf carts, reduction in cost of fuel cells and batteries provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the market players operating in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2017 Market Size in 2022 $69.1 million Market Size in 2032 $125.1 million CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 196 Segments covered Passenger Capacity, Vehicle Speed, Fuel Type, Application Drivers Increase in presence of premium golf courses and country clubs in the region.



Growth in inclination toward eco-friendly golf carts.



Rise in tourism and hotel industry in the region. Opportunities Technological advancements in golf carts.



Reduction in cost of fuel cells and batteries. Restraints Low power and speed.







High initial maintenance and purchasing cost



.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, golf courses were being forced to remain closed due to lockdown and social distancing measures, resulting in a sharp drop in the number of rounds played at the beginning of 2020, which resulted in a decline in sales of golf carts.

Many small and big players in the golf cart sector are witnessing issues such as a halt of production activities and mandated plant closures by governments.

However, during the pandemic's later stages, golf courses became the most desirable, socially secluded, "secure" place for recreation as quarantine regulations and mass closures gradually eased.

Two Passengers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on passenger capacity, the two passengers segment held the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the MENA golf Cart market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as a two-passenger golf cart is a lightweight, affordable, small, and efficient type of transportation, making them more attractive for a wider consumer base. However, the four passengers’ segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031, owning to due to their small size and availability as alternatives to other effective transportation options in residential developments, public spaces, recreational areas, and commercial settings, four passengers golf carts are becoming more popular.

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mena-golf-cart-market/purchase-options

The High-Speed Vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on vehicle speed, the high-speed vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the MENA golf Cart market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2031 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period as adoption of these vehicles has recently grown more appealing due to the advantages such as the environmental and economy friendly operation, lower operating and maintenance costs, the use of alternative fuels, and smaller size and footprint of these vehicles.

The Electric segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on fuel type, the electric segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, contributing for nearly three-fifths of the MENA golf cart market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2031 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period as stringent automotive emission guidelines and emphasis on the adoption of energy-efficient electric vehicles have gained traction among developed and developing regions.

Golf Course segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the golf course segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifth of the MENA golf cart market revenue , and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as the popularity of golf as well as the number of golf courses per population and the availability of golf facilities are some of the major indicators that fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the commercial services segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2031 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the significant increase in the scope of adoption across different end users.

Morocco to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on country, Morocco held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, accounting for more than one-fifth of the MENA golf cart market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as Morocco has a number of resorts that provides golfers with a service catered to their unique golfing trip or tournament. The best golf resorts such as Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, Assoufied Golf Club, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, and Tazgzout Golf among others and a variety of golf courses, boutique & luxury resorts, and hotels are available in Morocco. However, Saudi Arabia is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2031 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to Development programs arranged by Saudi Arabia to boost the growth of golf and related businesses are expected to create demand for golf carts across the country. For instance, in 2020, the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi gave an opening keynote speech at the inaugural Golf Saudi Summit to outline Saudi Arabia’s ambition to be recognized as the most innovative market in golf sport within the next 10 years.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54030

Leading Market Players: -

Club Car

Ellwee

EVOLUTION ELECTRIC VEHICLE (HDK ELECTRIC VEHICLES)

Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Electric Car UAE (Happy Jump for Electric Cars)

HITACHI

STAR EV (JH GLOBAL SERVICES, INC.)

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc

Waev Inc

Yamaha Golf Cart.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the MENA golf cart market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, acquisition, expansion, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Golf Cart Industry:

America Golf Cart Market Research Report 2023-2032

Global Golf Cart Market Research Report 2023-2032

Solar Golf Cart Market Research Report 2023-2032

Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market Research Report 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com