Final Opportunity to Invest in Doroni Aerospace’s Innovative eVTOL Aircraft on StartEngine

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, a pioneering force in sustainable transportation and urban air mobility, is thrilled to announce the final countdown of their funding round on StartEngine, the leading crowd investing platform. This campaign, ending December 12, represents a crucial step in bringing their groundbreaking eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, or “flying car,” the Doroni H1, closer to reality, marking a new chapter in aviation history.



Having already raised over $4.9 million on StartEngine, Doroni is now in the final stretch of this campaign. This investment opportunity is key to advancing their vision of sustainable air mobility and signifies a critical phase in the company’s growth. They are focused on realizing the Doroni H1, expanding their team and reinforcing their mission to transform the future of transportation.

Doron Merdinger, CEO of Doroni Aerospace, states, “Our journey on StartEngine has connected us with hundreds of thousands of forward-thinking investors. Their support has been instrumental in our success so far. As we enter the final weeks of this funding round, we invite both new and existing investors to join us in making sustainable air mobility a reality. This is an exclusive opportunity to own a part of aviation history.”

In this final stage, Doroni is offering an attractive incentive for investors: the chance to claim 5% - 35% bonus shares of Preferred Stock. Current investors are eligible for an extra 5% bonus shares, enhancing the value of their investment. This initiative is part of StartEngine’s bonus shares program and represents a unique opportunity for those wishing to be part of Doroni's pioneering journey in reshaping the future of air travel.

To delve deeper into Doroni Aerospace's cutting-edge eVTOL technology and its mission to transform sustainable transportation, please visit www.doroni.io or reach out to the company at info@doroni.io.

About Doroni Aerospace:

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni's mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as 'flying cars.' By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.

