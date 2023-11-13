Application Deadline Passes but FEMA is Still Here to Help Vermonters

The October 31 deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance has passed, but that does not mean FEMA is leaving. FEMA will continue working with Vermont Emergency Management to help survivors and communities recover.

If you applied for FEMA assistance due to damage from the July 7-21 storms, FEMA encourages you to keep in touch.

By staying in touch, you can track the progress of your case, notify the agency of changes to your mailing or email addresses or phone numbers, and report insurance settlements or additional damage you may have discovered since your home inspection.

To reach FEMA:

Call the toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Specialists are available 24/7 to answer your questions and provide referrals to resources. Language translation is available; if you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.

. Specialists are available 24/7 to answer your questions and provide referrals to resources. Language translation is available; if you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you call. Download the FEMA App.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov . To create an account: Select “Check Status” on the home page or from the “Get Assistance” menu. Click “Continue” to go to login.gov. Click “Create Account.” Enter your email address, select your language, check the box to indicate you’ve read the Rules of Use, then click “Submit.” You will receive a confirmation email from no-reply@login.gov. When you receive it, click the link, and follow the instructions.



The deadline to apply for a long-term, low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration has also passed. However, you may still apply online at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov. To request a paper application, call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. To access telecommunications relay services, dial 7-1-1 or send an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

As of November 9, 2023, FEMA and our partners have approved more than $84.2 million in assistance for Vermont storm survivors: