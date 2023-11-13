HotelsByDay Welcomes Kimpton Hotel Theta to Its Exclusive Day Use Network
Discover the Refined Ambiance of Kimpton Hotel Theta - Where Luxury Meets Convenience in the Heart of NYC
HotelsByDay.com partners with Kimpton properties, leading with NYC's Kimpton Hotel Theta, offering enhanced day-stay options for guests.
We are excited to partner with Kimpton Hotel Theta, a brand that embodies the same high standards of guest experience that we at HotelsByDay strive to provide.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotelsByDay, the innovative platform specializing in day-use hotel room bookings, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership expansion to include all Kimpton properties, with the distinguished Kimpton Hotel Theta near Times Square leading the way. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for HotelsByDay as it broadens its exclusive network, offering guests the luxury of flexibility and comfort with day stays at Kimpton's high-end locations.
— Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder of HotelsByDay
About HotelsByDay: Offering a unique service that allows guests to book hotel rooms for a few hours to all day, providing flexibility and convenience for travelers seeking a place to rest, work, or refresh. With its user-friendly platform, customers can easily access amenities at a fraction of the cost of an overnight stay, earning loyalty points with every booking.
About Kimpton Hotel Theta: Kimpton Hotel Theta is a sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of Midtown Manhattan. Known for its modern decor, generously sized spaces, and unexpected details, the hotel offers a calm boutique experience. Its prime location provides easy access to iconic attractions, making it a coveted destination for discerning travelers.
Synergy of the Partnership: The partnership between HotelsByDay and Kimpton Hotel Theta represents a shared vision of offering exceptional, flexible accommodation experiences to guests. By joining forces, both brands aim to enhance the travel experience, providing more options for day-stays, business meetings, and leisure activities in the heart of New York City.
The partnership begins immediately, allowing guests to book any Kimpton property, including Kimpton Hotel Theta, through HotelsByDay. Both companies anticipate a successful collaboration that redefines the day-stay experience.
For more information about this partnership or to explore day-use room booking options at Kimpton Hotel Theta, visit HotelsByDay.
