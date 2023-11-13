HotelsByDay Welcomes Kimpton Hotel Theta to Its Exclusive Day Use Network

Discover the Refined Ambiance of Kimpton Hotel Theta - Where Luxury Meets Convenience in the Heart of NYC

HotelsByDay.com partners with Kimpton properties, leading with NYC's Kimpton Hotel Theta, offering enhanced day-stay options for guests.

We are excited to partner with Kimpton Hotel Theta, a brand that embodies the same high standards of guest experience that we at HotelsByDay strive to provide.”
— Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder of HotelsByDay
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotelsByDay, the innovative platform specializing in day-use hotel room bookings, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership expansion to include all Kimpton properties, with the distinguished Kimpton Hotel Theta near Times Square leading the way. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for HotelsByDay as it broadens its exclusive network, offering guests the luxury of flexibility and comfort with day stays at Kimpton's high-end locations.

About HotelsByDay: Offering a unique service that allows guests to book hotel rooms for a few hours to all day, providing flexibility and convenience for travelers seeking a place to rest, work, or refresh. With its user-friendly platform, customers can easily access amenities at a fraction of the cost of an overnight stay, earning loyalty points with every booking.

About Kimpton Hotel Theta: Kimpton Hotel Theta is a sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of Midtown Manhattan. Known for its modern decor, generously sized spaces, and unexpected details, the hotel offers a calm boutique experience. Its prime location provides easy access to iconic attractions, making it a coveted destination for discerning travelers.

Synergy of the Partnership: The partnership between HotelsByDay and Kimpton Hotel Theta represents a shared vision of offering exceptional, flexible accommodation experiences to guests. By joining forces, both brands aim to enhance the travel experience, providing more options for day-stays, business meetings, and leisure activities in the heart of New York City.

"We are excited to partner with Kimpton Hotel Theta, a brand that embodies the same high standards of guest experience that we at HotelsByDay strive to provide," said Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder of HotelsByDay. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to expanding our offerings and delivering unparalleled flexibility to our customers."

The partnership begins immediately, allowing guests to book any Kimpton property, including Kimpton Hotel Theta, through HotelsByDay. Both companies anticipate a successful collaboration that redefines the day-stay experience.

For more information about this partnership or to explore day-use room booking options at Kimpton Hotel Theta, visit HotelsByDay.

Yannis Moati
HotelsByDay
+1 415-937-6656
About

HotelsByDay, founded by travel visionary Yannis Moati, is reshaping the hospitality landscape by offering flexible hotel room bookings from a few hours to an entire day. Drawing on 15 years of travel industry expertise, Yannis identified a niche for transient room use in today's fast-paced 'on-demand' economy. HotelsByDay meets the needs of modern travelers seeking a place to rest, work, or refresh during layovers with customizable time bands. This innovative approach not only enhances guest convenience but also provides hotels with a smart strategy to optimize revenue from their unbooked inventory, making every hour count.

