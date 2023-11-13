The Difficult-To-Express Proteins Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of More Than 11% Through 2023-2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Difficult-To-Express Proteins Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Difficult-To-Express Proteins Global Market Report 2023, the global difficult-to-express proteins market is set to experience significant growth, with a projected increase from $3.65 billion in 2022 to $4.11 billion in 2023, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This growth trend is expected to persist, reaching $6.37 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%. The surge is attributed to the escalating demand for recombinant proteins, fostering advancements in the difficult-to-express protein market.



Recombinant Proteins Driving Market Expansion

The rising demand for recombinant proteins is a key driver propelling the difficult-to-express protein market forward. Recombinant proteins, created through modified DNA, play a vital role in protein synthesis, facilitating the examination of specific activities, protein-protein interactions, and the development of innovative therapeutics for complex medical diseases. Notably, in 2022, Amgen Inc. reported a 12% growth in annual sales of Prolia (Denosumab), a recombinant human monoclonal antibody, reaching $3,628 million in 2022, underscoring the market's growth potential.

Key Players Shaping the Difficult-to-Express Proteins Market

Major players in the difficult-to-express proteins market, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and Bio-Techne Corp., are pivotal in driving market growth. These industry leaders contribute to the development of innovative solutions and therapeutics, establishing themselves as key players in a rapidly evolving market.

Innovative Technologies Transforming the Landscape

The development of innovative technologies is a prominent trend gaining momentum in the difficult-to-express protein market. Companies like Evozyne are at the forefront, with the introduction of an AI model, Protein Transformer Variational AutoEncoder, in January 2023. This groundbreaking technology leverages deep learning to design therapeutic proteins, opening new possibilities for data-driven protein engineering. Such advancements underscore the industry's commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery.

Regional Insights and Market Segmentation

As of 2022, North America leads the difficult-to-express proteins market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The global market is segmented across key parameters:

Protein Types: Proteases, Kinases, Membrane Proteins, Other Proteins Expression of Difficult Proteins: Disulfide-bonded Protein Expression, Membrane Protein Expression, Toxic Protein Expression, Target Protein Insolubility Technology: Cell-free Protein Synthesis, Prokaryotic Expression Systems, Small Ubiquitin-like Modifier (SUMO) Fusion System, Gene Fusion Systems, Other Technologies Application: Drug Discovery, Protein Purification, Protein Therapeutics, Disease Diagnostics And Monitoring, Other Applications

Stakeholders in the difficult-to-express proteins market can harness the insights provided in the Difficult-to-Express Proteins Global Market Report 2023 for informed decision-making. By staying abreast of market trends, key players, and technological innovations, businesses and investors can position themselves strategically in this dynamic landscape. The report serves as a valuable resource for navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in the evolving field of difficult-to-express proteins, ensuring sustained success for stakeholders.

Difficult-To-Express Proteins Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the difficult-to-express proteins market size, difficult-to-express proteins market segments, difficult-to-express proteins market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

