Impressive Growth Projected In The Chemical Auxiliary Agents Market, Reaching $39.6 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Chemical Auxiliary Agents Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s chemical auxiliary agents global market report 2023, the global chemical auxiliary agents market is on the cusp of robust growth, with a projected increase from $26.24 billion in 2022 to $28.7 billion in 2023, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $39.66 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The driving force behind this growth is the escalating demand for personal care products, highlighting the vital role of chemical auxiliary agents in enhancing product quality and shelf life.



Personal Care Product Demand Fueling Market Expansion

The surge in demand for personal care products is a key factor propelling the growth of the chemical auxiliary agent market. Chemical auxiliary agents play a crucial role in personal care items by preventing the growth of microorganisms and extending product shelf life. Notably, in February 2023, L'Oréal S.A. reported significant sales growth in consumer products and active cosmetics, emphasizing the integral role of chemical auxiliary agents in maintaining and enhancing product quality.

Learn More In-Depth On The Chemical Auxiliary Agents Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-auxiliary-agents-global-market-report

Key Players Shaping the Chemical Auxiliary Agents Market

Major players in the chemical auxiliary agents market, including BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, and Covestro AG, are pivotal contributors to market expansion. These industry leaders play a crucial role in driving innovation and maintaining the industry's competitive edge, solidifying their positions in the chemical auxiliary agents market.

Innovation Driving Market Trends

Product innovation has emerged as a prominent trend in the chemical auxiliary agent market, with companies focusing on creating novel solutions to strengthen their market presence. In June 2022, Cosmo Specialty Chemicals launched Silky SF, a cationic softener designed for various fabric types, particularly cotton. This innovation enhances fabric texture, providing a supple, fluffy, and voluminous surface, illustrating the industry's commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.

Regional Insights and Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the chemical auxiliary agents market in 2022, with significant contributions from major players in the region. The global market is segmented across key parameters:

Agent Types: Dispersing Agents, Separation Agents, Solvents Applications: Technical Textiles, Home Furnishings, Apparel Industries: Construction, Paint, Paper, Textile, Other Industries





Get A Free Sample Of The Global Chemical Auxiliary Agents Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12546&type=smp

Stakeholders in the chemical auxiliary agents market can capitalize on the insights provided in the Chemical Auxiliary Agents Global Market Report 2023 for strategic decision-making. By staying informed about market trends, key players, and regional dynamics, businesses and investors can position themselves advantageously in this dynamic landscape. The report serves as a valuable resource for navigating challenges and maximizing opportunities in the evolving field of chemical auxiliary agents, ensuring sustained success for stakeholders.

Chemical Auxiliary Agents Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the chemical auxiliary agents market size, chemical auxiliary agents market segments, chemical auxiliary agents market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chemical Vapor Deposition Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-vapor-deposition-global-market-report

Chemical Distribution Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-distribution-global-market-report

Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-finishing-chemicals-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model