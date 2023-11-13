Libera Bio names Dr. Silve Vicent to its Scientific Advisory Board
• Libera Bio leverages its MPN delivery platform (Multifunctional Polymeric Nanocapsules) to develop novel oncology treatments addressing intracellular cancer targets
• Dr. Silve Vicent, Center for Applied Medical Research (CIMA), has just joined its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)
Santiago de Compostela (Spain), 13 November 2023. Libera Bio S.L. is pleased to have signed an advisory agreement with Dr. Silve Vicent, a renowned senior oncology researcher with an exceptional knowledge of intracellular cancer targets.
Doctor Silve Vicent graduated from the University of Navarra in Pamplona (Spain), where he later obtained his doctoral degree in the characterization of the MAPK family and its negative feedback regulators in lung cancer. He worked in the Alejandro Sweet-Cordero’s lab at Stanford University where he developed innovative RNAi-based, functional-genomics approaches and generated new genetically engineered mouse models of lung cancer to identify synthetic lethal interactions in KRAS tumors and to investigate the role of tumor microenvironment in lung cancer.
In 2012, Dr. Vicent joined the Program in Solid Tumors at the Center for Applied Medical Research (CIMA) as a Ramon y Cajal investigator and as a fellow of the Marie Curie Program through a Career Integration Grant. Since 2014 he leads the Oncogenes and Effector Targets (ONTARGET) group in CIMA, and is also a Collaborator Lecturer at the University of Navarra. His laboratory is interested in identifying new molecular targets and discovering innovative therapeutic strategies for the treatment of mutant KRAS tumors, particularly those arising in the lung and the pancreas.
He is a member of the Spanish Cancer Network CIBERONC, the Alliance for Pancreatic Cancer Research (ALIPANC), the European Pancreatic Cancer Organoid Group (Precode) and the European Network for the Study of Cholangiocarcinoma (ENSCCA), and the Navarra Institute of Health (IdisNa).
“I am very pleased to be associated with Libera Bio for the development of new nanodelivery technologies. The data from preclinical studies is very promising and we all hope that it will translate one day into safe and efficacious cancer treatments.” said Dr. Vicent.
“I have the highest respect for Dr. Vicent who has already contributed to the knowledge generated by Libera Bio. I am convinced he will enormously contribute to the success of our delivery platform in the clinic” said Professor María José Alonso, Chief Science Officer of Libera Bio and Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology.
“Our Multifunctional Polymeric Nanocapsules (MPN Technology®) have a broad potential to address a variety of intracellular cancer targets. We need and appreciate the essential support of Dr. Vicent to help us assess new targets of interest to clinicians” added Doctor Desirée Teijeiro, Chief Operating Officer of Libera Bio.
About Libera Bio
Libera Bio S.L. (www.liberabio.com) is a private Spanish company, spun off from the University of Santiago de Compostela (Galicia, Spain). Libera Bio aims at changing cancer therapy by allowing biologics to cross the cell membrane and reach “undruggable” intracellular targets: the “Holy Grail” in oncology. It has conducted preclinical studies of antibodies addressing frequent mutations of KRAS, a protein involved in a large number of cancers, particularly pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. It is now preparing for the enabling studies aiming at a clinical trial authorization.
Contact: Olivier Jarry, CEO. Olivier.Jarry@LiberaBio.com
