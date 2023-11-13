Marubeni CEO told Vietnamese PM of plans to invest billions of dollars into Việt Nam

VIETNAM, November 13 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received President and CEO of Japan's Marubeni Corporation Masumi Kakinoki in Hà Nội on Monday, expressing his hope that the group and other Japanese enterprises would continue expanding cooperation and investment in Việt Nam's priority development areas.

Since 1991, Marubeni has so far invested approximately JPY90 billion (US$592.97 million) in Việt Nam, creating jobs for 7,500 workers.

At the meeting, both host and guest were pleased to note that the Việt Nam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is developing fruitfully, strongly, and practically in many spheres with increasingly consolidated political trust.

PM Chính stated that despite facing many challenges, the Vietnamese economy is showing positive signs of recovery. The nation's macro-economic situation remains stable, inflation is kept under control, and growth is being promoted, ensuring its overall balance. He described it as an important foundation, leading to an increasing number of Japanese enterprises investing and succeeding in the nation.

Regarding Việt Nam as an important market in Asia, Kakinoki unveiled plans to continue investing billions of USD in local projects across seven sectors, including energy, goods processing and exports, and infrastructure development. He expressed his hope to receive the Vietnamese government's assistance in accelerating the implementation of these projects.

Welcoming the plans, the PM affirmed that Việt Nam is making efforts to improve its business climate, creating even better conditions for foreign investors to cooperate, invest, and succeed in the country, while protecting their legitimate rights and interests.

Việt Nam is focusing on innovation, digital transformation, green transition, renewable energy and e-commerce development, he said, urging Marubeni to suggest policies and mechanisms to support Việt Nam in related human resources training, technology transfer, and management experience sharing.

He also suggested the corporation step up trade promotion and business networking activities, boost the export of industrial and agricultural products of Việt Nam's strengths, assist the linkage of supply chains between Việt Nam and Japan serving the participation in the global value chain.

Marubeni should further closely coordinate with Vietnamese partners in the areas of wind, solar, and biomass power, helping Việt Nam switch to green, clean, and sustainable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, PM Chính said. — VNS