Attend The El Paso Fall Home Show November 17 to November 19, 2023, At The El Paso Convention Center

3-Day Home Show Sponsored By Anson General Contracting and Pool Tech Plus Pool & Spa Is Free To The Public; Features The Latest Trends In Home Improvement

EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the foremost leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the El Paso Fall Home Show: November 17, 2023 to November 29, 2023 at the El Paso Convention Center in El Paso, TX. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the Home Show Expo.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the El Paso and surrounding Horizon City, Socorro and Clint communities, the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, home siding, solar, and bathroom renovations, outdoor spas and more will be participating at the Springs Home Show.

El Paso, Horizon City and Socorro residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their homes, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Show. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Anson General Contracting and Pool Tech Plus Pool and Spa are Sponsoring the El Paso Fall Home Show. Local family-owned and operated, Anson General Contracting believes that landscaping should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their budget. Anson General Contracting offers affordable landscaping solutions that don’t compromise on professionalism or quality.

Pool Tech Plus Pool & Spa are the pool and spa experts of West Texas and Southern New Mexico. El Paso residents can discover a full range of products and services at Pool Tech Plus Pool & Spa, ranging from a simple pool cleaning to the custom installation of a Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa at Pool Tech Plus Pool & Spa.

Admission to the El Paso Fall Home Show is free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday November 17, 2023 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday November 18, 2023 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday November 19, 2023 from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. The El Paso Convention Center is located at 1 Civic, C St, El Paso, TX 79901. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Show Expo.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the foremost leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 70 successful home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. With a combined 30+ years of experience in Home Shows, Expos and Trade Shows, the staff at Nationwide Expos knows the ins and outs of home decor, remodeling, and home goods trade shows. With top-of-the-line event management and marketing teams, Nationwide Expos provide exhibitors with professional, organized and results-driven events. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

1-800-201-4663

info@nationwideexpos.com

Marketing Inquiries:

Marketing@nationwideexpos.com