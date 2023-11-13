Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Maine - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers
Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Maine - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers - Call Toll Free at (888) 891-2200PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Maine is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2023 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
According to the CDC, Maine has the highest mesothelioma mortality rate in the United States. Maine has 22 known naturally occurring asbestos deposits, the majority of which are located in Franklin and Somerset counties. During the first decade of the 2000s, four Maine counties were among the top 50 in the United States with regards to mesothelioma death rates (Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Waldo & Washington). Residents of Maine who worked in the power plants, shipyards, paper mills, iron foundries and/or the military are at an elevated risk of developing mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Maine include, but are not limited to, Todd Shipyard, South Portland Shipyard, Boise Cascade Paper Mill, Pepperell Mill, Otis Mill, Jay Paper Mill, Sanford Textile Mill, Cumberland Mills, Wiscasset Steam Plant, Maine Yankee Nuclear Power Plant, W.F. Wyman Power Station, Blue Rock Quarry, West Point Pepperell Manufacturing Company, York Light and Heat Company, Bath Iron Works Corporation, Buerhaus, Central Maine Power Company, Cumberland County Power and Light Company, Eastern Paper, New England Insulation Company, S.A. Maxfield Company, University of Maine, Bowdoin College, Bates College, Pownal State School, Bates Manufacturing Company, Carman Thompson Company, Mount Blue High School, Colby College, Ponwal State School University of Southern Maine, Brunswick Electric Light and Power Company, Georgia Pacific Corporation, St. Croix Paper Company, Pejepscot Paper Company, Hudson Pulp & Paper Company, Eastern Manufacturing Company, Kathadin Pulp and Paper Company, Lincoln Pulp & Paper, Standard Packaging Corporation, Eastern Fine Paper and Pulp, Kennebec Pulp & Paper Company, Statler Tissue Company, Central Maine Power Company, Champion Paper, Northeast Coal & Dock Corporation, Maine Seaboard Paper Company, St. Regis Paper Company, Tree-free Fiber Company, LLC, Augusta State Hospital, Hollingsworth & Whitney Company, Bangor State Hospital, Central Maine General Hospital, Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary, Keyes Fibre Company, Lockwood Company, Central Maine Power Company, Eastern Refractories, Inc., Hill Manufacturing Company, Lewiston and Auburn Street Railway Company, Alloy Products Company, American Cyanamid Company, Chemitron Corporation, Northern Chemical Industries, Inc., Ohemetron Corporation, W.S. Libbey Company, Ashford Paper Company, Northeastern Paving Corporation, S.D. Warren Company, Sappi Fine Papers, Chevron Oil Company, Fairchild Semiconductor Company, Scott Paper Company, New England Shipbuilding Corporation, South Dry Dock and Repair Company, Mead Paper Group, LFC Power Systems, Econby Corporation, Great Northern Paper Company, Madison Paper Corporation, Madison Electric, Lewiston Gas Light Company, Lewiston, Brunswick and Bath Street Railway Company, Otis Falls Pulp Company, Oxford Paper Company, Portland and Yarmouth Electric Railway Company, Portland Gas Light Company, Portland Iron & Steel Company, Portland Lighting and Power Company, Wiley & Calhoun, Winslow & Company, Portland Railroad Company, Portland Street Railway Company, R.J. Peacock Canning Company, W.L. Blake & Company, Theatre Corporation of Portland, Chinet Company, Thomaston State Prison, Maple Street Siding, Marine Transport Corporation, Mechanical Services, Inc., Augusta State Mental Institution (ASMI), A.H. Moulton, Acme Engineering Company, Texas Towers 1 & 2, Ametek, Inc., Bancroft and Martin, Inc., Bliss Portland Company, Boston & Maine Railroad, Burnham & Morrill Company, Bangor Hydro-Electric Company, Burton M. Cross Building, Downeast Urethane Company, Bowater, Inc., Hyde Windlass Company, Elmer Montgomery, Pine Tree Insulation, Biddeford & Saco Water Company, Biddeford Hardware & Plumbing Supply, KTI, Inc., Consolidated Electric Light Company, Cutter Fire Brick Company, Inc., Kuhr Technologies, Inc., International Paper Company, Union Chemical Company, Maine Energy Recovery Company, Insulation Company, Fenway Motel, Dow Air Force Base, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Loring Air Force Base and Brunswick Naval Air Station. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com now.
Robert L. Steinberg
The Steinberg Law Group
+1 888-891-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn