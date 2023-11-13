Defence cooperation one of most important pillars of Việt Nam - Cambodia relations: PM

VIETNAM, November 13 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday affirmed that defence cooperation is always one of the most important pillars of Việt Nam - Cambodia relations during a meeting with General Tea Seiha, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam on November 12-14.

Chính affirmed that this cooperation was developed based on the foundation of trust and sincere collaboration tested over time.

Highlighting that Việt Nam and Cambodia are two neighbouring countries with good traditional friendship, Chính said the two armies and people of the two countries stayed side by side in fighting against colonialism and imperialism, overthrowing the genocidal regime, bringing independence, freedom and happiness to the people of each country.

Prime Minister Chính and General Tea Seiha expressed their satisfaction at the comprehensive development of bilateral relations, in which political cooperation plays a role in guiding the relationship.

Bilateral cooperation in economic and trade, education and training, culture, health and people-to-people exchange had been strengthened, they said.

Chính said Việt Nam always attached importance to constantly consolidating good neighbours, traditional friendship, comprehensive and long-term sustainable partnership with Cambodia, while supporting a peaceful, stable, prosperous Cambodia whose role and position are increasingly affirmed in the region and the world.

He hoped that the Cambodian side would coordinate with Việt Nam to continue to effectively implement high-level agreements, promote delegation exchanges, foster human resource training, and build borders of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

He also expressed his hope that Cambodia would continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community and businesses in Cambodia, including supporting the legal status of Khmer people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia.

General Tea Seiha said the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence and the minister himself would continue to strengthen the good neighbours, traditional friendship, comprehensive and long-term sustainable cooperation with Việt Nam.

It was necessary to strengthen education on the bilateral relations to help people of the two countries, especially the youth, have a deeper awareness of the relationship and be more responsible in preserving and cultivating it, he said.

He hoped that the two armies would increase exchanges and sharing on strategic issues of defence and security; and promptly and effectively handle problems arising, to actively contribute to building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development. — VNS

