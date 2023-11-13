Yost Sues Roofing Contractor Who Took Nearly $45,000 From Consumers, Failed to Deliver Services

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Columbus-based roofing contractor accused of pocketing $44,993.80 in payments from four consumers but not finishing or even starting the projects.

The lawsuit against Ryan Roofing & Home Improvements and its owner, Anthony Ryan, alleges violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Home Solicitation Sales Act. The suit was filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

“Taking consumers’ money and not giving them what they paid for is the epitome of bad business,” Yost said. “Ohioans don’t deserve it and we won’t tolerate it.”

Yost’s lawsuit maintains that Ryan sold roofing services and new roofs to consumers, accepted deposits from those customers or their insurance companies, then failed to deliver the promised work. The suit further asserts that he didn’t issue refunds, as required by Ohio law, or provide his clients with the legally mandated notice of consumers' right to cancel their contracts.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Better Business Bureau fielded four consumer complaints, with damages of at least $44,993.80. Yost's lawsuit seeks to compel Ryan and his company to reimburse the affected consumers, pay civil penalties, and cover court costs.

Ohio residents who believe they have been victimized by Ryan or who otherwise suspect unfair and deceptive business dealings are encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

