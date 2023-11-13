Grant call for CSOs in Georgia: Evaluation of civil organisation activities and its results

The European Union in Georgia invites local civil society organisations to apply for the ‘Evaluation of Civil Organisation Activities and its Results’ grant competition.

The call was announced by the Centre for Consultation and Training (CTC) as part of the ‘Civil Society Initiative’(STAR Initiative) project, funded by the European Union and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

The representatives of CSOs are also invited to complete the self-directed distance learning course ‘Evaluation of Civil Organisation Activities and its Results’.

The deadline for registration is 17 November.

Find out more

Press release