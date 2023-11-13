Submit Release
Join the third Women and Girls in STEM Forum this December

The EU-supported project ‘Girls Go Circular’ is organising the third edition of its Women and Girls in STEM Forum in collaboration with the European Commission.

The forum will take place online and in Brussels on 5 December at 9:30-13:00 CET and has attracted over 1,500 participants over the past two years.

Students, teachers, mentors, policymakers, researchers, and industry representatives will have the opportunity to discuss actions on bridging the gender gap in the STEM and ICT industries.

They will be joined by teams of girls from 20 European countries who completed the Robot Design Challenge. Their projects will be pitched in front of the Jury of Robotics.

Registration is open on the forum’s website.

The Girls Go Circular project supports schoolgirls and young women to develop their digital and leadership skills while learning about the circular economy and finding solutions for a sustainable future.

