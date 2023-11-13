Submit Release
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Live, attenuated, dengue virus, serotype 1 (DENV1),Live, attenuated, chimeric dengue virus, serotype 2 (DENV2),Live, attenuated, dengue virus, serotype 3 (DENV3),Live, attenuated, dengue virus,…

Active substance

  • Live, attenuated, dengue virus, serotype 1 (DENV1)

  • Live, attenuated, chimeric dengue virus, serotype 2 (DENV2)

  • Live, attenuated, dengue virus, serotype 3 (DENV3)

  • Live, attenuated, dengue virus, serotype 4 (DENV4)

Pharmaceutical form(s)

Powder and solvent for concentrate for solution for infusion

Condition(s) / indication(s)

Prevention of dengue disease

P: decision agreeing on a investigation plan, with or without partial waiver(s) and or deferral(s)

