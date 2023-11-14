qBotica Ranked as a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
qBotica announced as a winner on Deloitte's prestigious Fast 500 list of fastest growing companies in North America. qBotica provides innovative Automation as a Service and AI solutions to enterprises automating their back offices and document processing.
Attributes 261% Revenue Growth to Innovative Automation Solutions and Strategic Client CollaborationsPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- qBotica today announced it ranked No. 463 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. qBotica grew 261% during this period.
qBotica’s CEO, Mahesh Vinayagam, credits the company’s innovative approach to Automation as a Service, AI, and the cultivation of strategic partnerships for the company’s 261% revenue growth. He said, "Our dedication to pushing the boundaries of RPA and the continuous expansion of our service offerings have played a pivotal role in our rapid growth. Our team's relentless focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients, coupled with our commitment to innovation, has been instrumental in driving our success in the dynamic and ever-evolving tech landscape."
“Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”
“As for growing companies, it’s always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Over the nearly 30 years we’ve been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we’ve seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor.”
Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.
Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About qBotica
qBotica is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation as a Service and AI Solutions, committed to revolutionizing the way companies operate and innovate. Positioned at the forefront of the automation revolution, qBotica harnesses the power of RPA, AI, and Machine Learning to deliver transformative outcomes for businesses across various industries. With a robust suite of services designed to optimize efficiency, enhance productivity, and drive digital transformation, qBotica empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of the digital age with agility and confidence. qBotica’s mission is to enable seamless integration of technology into the daily workflows of our clients, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving business landscape. As a trusted Platinum partner of UiPath in intelligent automation, qBotica's team of experts collaborates closely with clients to identify opportunities for improvement, implement cutting-edge solutions, and achieve measurable success. Discover more about qBotica’s vision and services at www.qbotica.com
About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com to learn more about our global network of member firms.
