Commission receives Finland’s first payment request under the Recovery and Resilience Facility

Finland’s first payment request relates to 20 milestones, for a total amount of €198 million in grants.

They cover several reforms related to the green transition, continuous learning and social, health care and rescue services, as well as calls for investments on green transition, research, development and investment (RDI), and the cultural and creative sectors. Payments under the RRF are performance-based and contingent on Finland implementing the investments and reforms outlined in its recovery and resilience plan.

The Commission will now assess the request, and will then send its preliminary assessment of Finland’s fulfilment of the milestones required for this payment to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee. More information on the process of the payment requests under the RRF is available in this Q&A. More information on the Finnish recovery and resilience plan is available here.