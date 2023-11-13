Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards More Than $1.4 Million in Grants in 2023

More than 500 community feeding partners receive grants to support hunger-relief initiatives

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $1.4 million in grants for 2023. During its fall grant cycle, the Foundation will distribute nearly $600,000 in grants to approximately 300 nonprofit organizations across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. Additionally, the Foundation provided more than $785,000 to more than 220 organizations during the spring grant cycle. The grants support community feeding partners’ efforts to nourish neighbors experiencing hunger and provide nutritional education in their communities. Organizations awarded grants can be found online.



“At Food Lion, we are dedicated to nourishing families and setting them up for success in life,” said Adam Bass, Vice President of Pricing, Food Lion, and President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. “Through Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we nourish our towns and cities by identifying and developing deep relationships with community feeding partners. By providing grants, we find immediate and long-term solutions to address food insecurity. Our investment in these collaborations aligns with their mission and goals to engage our communities in improving access to nutritious food.”

With grant funding, community feeding partners address food insecurity and promote healthier lifestyles through sustainable and transformative solutions. One example includes community gardens that provide fresh vegetables and teach young people about food security and nutrition. Another grant supports holiday baskets for distribution to active-duty service members and their families. Other grants provide the delivery of meals to seniors living on a fixed income or partnerships with dietitians to help neighbors prepare affordable, nutritious and easy-to-make recipes.

Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer board of directors comprised of Food Lion associates from different areas of the company. The Foundation focuses on fighting child hunger and helping partner organizations increase their fresh capacity so families can put nutritious meals on their tables. It also provides nutrition education to support the health and wellness of Food Lion’s neighbors.

Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation has donated more than $18.1 million across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. It has made significant contributions to Food Lion Feeds, which has provided more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014. This has been achieved through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s pioneering food rescue program.



The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds two grant cycles each year. The grant application deadline for the spring cycle is March 15, 2024, with grants awarded in July and can be found online. Nonprofit organizations are eligible for grants if affiliated with Feeding America or the United Way. Organizations are eligible to apply for grants every 12 months.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $18.1 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds.

