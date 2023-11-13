Submit Release
FOSTER FARMS PROVIDES THANKSGIVING RECIPES AND TURKEY TIPS FOR THE BEST THANKSGIVING EVER

LIVINGSTON, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Thanksgiving just days away, Foster Farms is here to help with tips and recipes that will make your Thanksgiving the best ever. 

Whether you are an experienced Thanksgiving chef or trying your hand at roasting a turkey for the first time, Foster Farms provides the resources to help home cooks brine, roast, stuff, and carve the perfect bird. You are just a click away from brining guidelines, a turkey roasting timetable, and a step-by-step carving tutorial

You will find recipes for Whole Roasted Turkey with Lemon and SageVerda Foster’s always delicious turkey stuffing recipe, and ways to stretch your Thanksgiving budget with new ideas for leftovers. And while you are cooking up a storm, there is even a host of family fun activities for the kids

Foster Farms has been helping families serve great food since 1939, on Thanksgiving Day and every day. From all of us at Foster Farms, Happy Thanksgiving.

About Foster Farms

Since 1939, families have depended on Foster Farms for quality poultry products.Today Foster Farms is the largest poultry producer in the Western United States, offering a complete line of fresh, fully cooked, and prepared chicken and turkey items. Based in Livingston, California, with facilities in Fresno, Washington state, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama and Colorado, the company employs more than 12,000 Team members and is building “a culture that nobody wants to walk away from.” 

