38th Annual Child Nutrition Conference to Be Held in Orlando, FL April 22-26, 2024
ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 2,000 CACFP professionals will gather this April in Orlando, FL for the 38th annual National Child Nutrition Conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose from 150 workshops, visit with over 60 nutrition exhibitors, and network during round table discussion forums.
Can Liang, 2023 conference attendee from Fremont, CA, says, “I would definitely recommend for anyone to come to this conference. You can benefit greatly from it. There’s plenty for you to learn, there’s great networking opportunities for you, and besides that, you will have so much fun.
Another 2023 conference attendee, Diane Matthews from Ft. Collins, CO adds, “The conference is huge with a lot of people from different walks of life. I feel like there’s something for everyone. If you’re operating CACFP or SFSP, there’s a ton of different sessions. I had a hard time deciding which session to go to because there were so many offerings that I thought would be beneficial.”
Register today for this incredible learning experience. Visit our conference website for more information and online registration. Advance registration rates extend through November 20, 2023.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has been the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and, in particular, to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
Jennifer Basey
National CACFP Sponsors Association
+1 5128508278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter