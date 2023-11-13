Palmetto Goodwill Names Mary Ann Gilmer Vice President of Mission Services
Will advance the organization's mission and impact in the communityNORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmetto Goodwill proudly announces the appointment of Mary Ann Gilmer, a dedicated Goodwill executive from Roanoke, Virginia, as the organization's new Vice President of Mission Services.
Gilmer will lead operations over programs and services that work to fulfill the organization's mission of changing lives by providing equitable access to training, education, and employment. Gilmer joins Palmetto Goodwill with over twelve years of leadership experience at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys in Virginia.
“I am thrilled to have Mary Ann join our team and help create even more impact in the lives of the families and communities we serve,” said Brian Itzkowitz, President and CEO. “Her expertise in delivering great outcomes from programs serving veterans, older workers, individuals with disabilities, and justice-involved individuals comes as a huge benefit while we continue to provide and enhance these life-changing services.”
Thanks to generous donors and shoppers, Palmetto Goodwill is able to provide its programs and services to lower South Carolina residents. “I look forward to connecting more community members to equitable access by navigating their barriers in life to create pathways for new opportunities,” said Gilmer. “The heart of Goodwill is one I am well acquainted with, yet our work is not complete until all have the opportunity to thrive.”
About Palmetto Goodwill
Palmetto Goodwill is a non-profit social enterprise whose mission is changing lives by providing equitable access to training, education, and employment. In operation since 1979, Palmetto Goodwill operates 33 thrift stores/donation centers, 9 Career Opportunity Centers and 17 commercial/government contracts to support its mission throughout its 18-county territory. To learn more visit palmettogoodwill.org
