Brightspeed Fires Up High-speed Fiber Connectivity in Rural Louisiana

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November 13, 2023 — Brightspeed, the nation’s fifth largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), has started fiber deployment in Ville Platte and Mamou, Louisiana with the goal of bringing high-speed connectivity to local homes and businesses. More than 7,300 Evangeline Parish families and businesses, or nearly 25 percent of the parish population, will soon have access to Brightspeed Fiber Internet services.

“Empowering Louisiana with Brightspeed’s high-speed internet is not just about connecting people, it’s about supplying individuals and small businesses with what they need to compete and thrive in our highly connected world,” said Scott Stringer, Brightspeed director of state and local government affairs. “When communities are equipped with the essential resource of high-speed internet, they gain access to the digital world and the ability to transform their future.”

Roughly one in ten Louisiana residents are not able to purchase an internet plan of at least 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload.** Brightspeed is investing $2 billion in deploying next-generation fiber-optic technology to build a more reliable, super-fast broadband internet network that will reach more than three million homes and businesses across 20 states. This includes 40,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana — a state that ranks 46th in the nation when it comes to internet coverage, speed and availability.**

Brightspeed has the ability to reach thousands more locations in Evangeline Parish with the help of state or federal grant dollars. In addition to the company’s multi-million-dollar investment in deploying its fiber broadband network in Louisiana communities, Brightspeed is pursuing state and federal funding to augment its current fiber network build plan to help close the state’s digital divide.

“Expanding access to faster, affordable, more reliable, and user-friendly internet has never been more important, whether for work, education, telemedicine, entertainment or simply staying connected,” added Stringer. “We are looking forward to introducing customers to our innovative Brightspeed products and services that will help these communities’ residents and businesses thrive in today’s highly connected world.”

