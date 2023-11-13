Fanton Fantasy Football Wins Big with TONcoin.Fund

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innovative game Fanton Fantasy Football, which combines the thrill of fantasy football with the latest in NFT and crypto tech, is proud to announce a significant initial investment from TONcoin.Fund.

Fanton has become a big name in the fantasy sports scene, giving football fans a chance to put their game strategies to work in a fun, engaging, and potentially profitable way. After a stellar debut that earned it the "Product of the Day" honor on Product Hunt, Fanton has drawn interest from both football enthusiasts and sharp investors.

The investment from TONcoin.Fund signals a powerful partnership and a shared vision of integrating Web3 financial services into popular consumer apps. Fanton will utilize this investment to expand their services and introduce amazing new features that build upon the enriching user experience.

Vadim Sterlin Talks Funding Excitement

Vadim Sterlin, COO at Fanton, is ecstatic about the fresh infusion of funds:

"We are honored to receive the backing of the TON Foundation. This investment is a testament to the hard work our team has put into making Fanton a standout product in the market. It’s a vote of confidence in our mission to revolutionize fantasy football through blockchain technology, and it propels us towards our goal of making Fanton a name synonymous with innovation, community, and the future of sports entertainment."

Just as excited is the leader of TON Foundation’s Accelerator:

“Fanton has expertly leveraged the unique design space offered by TON and Telegram,” said Ian W, Head of TON Foundation Accelerator. “The Fanton team has combined a fantasy futbol player's call to action with executing that action into one place – Telegram. They’ve made their games fun, rich, and entertaining by supporting gameplay with seamless Web3 payments from @wallet and NFTs representing futbol players. We’re proud to have supported them through the TON Foundation Accelerator and TONcoin.Fund.”

The investment from TONcoin.Fund means that Fanton can introduce exciting new features like 'Play with Friends', personalized tournaments, and smart gaming strategies to increase player involvement. This funding will also assist Fanton in establishing strategic alliances, like the recent one with Cointelegraph Accelerator, which showcases the game’s potential impact in the Web3 domain and its contribution to the TON ecosystem’s growth.

With this vote of confidence and financial backing, Fanton is on track to revolutionize how fans engage with their favorite sport, connecting the excitement of football management with the fast-growing cryptocurrency sector. The Fanton squad is all set to embark on this thrilling venture and introduce a transformative platform to its burgeoning community of supporters.

Introduction to Fanton Fantasy Football

Fanton Fantasy Football is a trailblazing gaming platform that fuses the age-old fun of fantasy sports with the expansive capabilities of blockchain technology. It's forging ahead in the digital sports arena, giving fans an innovative and interactive way to savor football and tap into the sport's monetary gains.

About TON Foundation's TONcoin.Fund

The Toncoin Fund is a substantial $250 million syndicate committed to nurturing innovation on The Open Network (TON). It extends venture capital to teams with visionary ideas and the talent to enhance the TON ecosystem, increasing the user base, liquidity, and overall value of this sophisticated blockchain network.





