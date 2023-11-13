THE AEROMEXICO-DELTA ALLIANCE WILL LAUNCH NEW SERVICE BETWEEN MEXICO AND RALEIGH-DURHAM

Flights will operate daily and begin on July 1, 2024. This is in addition to the recent announcement made by the alliance regarding the expansion between Mexico and the United States, with 17 new routes starting gradually in January 2024.

Mexico City, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the expansion of the Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA) between Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines, starting July 1, 2024, Aeromexico will launch daily service connecting Mexico City International Airport (AICM) with Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina. From Raleigh-Durham, Delta operates 59 peak-day flights to 19 destinations such as New York, Boston, Atlanta, and Orlando.

This announcement is in addition to the recent expansion announced by the Aeromexico-Delta alliance, through which during 2024, Aeromexico will operate 17 new routes connecting Mexico and the United States, while Delta will add service from Atlanta to the new Tulum International Airport and increase frequencies to Cozumel to daily.

The Mexico City-Raleigh route will offer nearly offering of nearly 6,000 round-trip seats monthly. Reservations are available for booking on Aeromexico.com and Delta.com.

The schedule will be as follows:

Route Depture Arrival Frequencies Raleigh (RDU)–Mexico City (MEX) 4:30 pm 6:35 pm 7 weekly Mexico City (MEX)-Raleigh (RDU) 9:05 am 3:15 pm

The Raleigh-Durham region and Mexico are linked by their large agricultural communities and strong business sectors, especially in the technology and furniture manufacturing industries, all with strong ties between companies in the two markets. Raleigh-Durham is also close to renowned universities such as Duke University, the University of North Carolina, and North Carolina State University.

Aeromexico and Delta continue to offer the largest connectivity network between the two countries. By the summer of 2024, the alliance will operate more than 90 daily flights between Mexico and the United States on nearly 60 routes.

About Delta/ Aeromexico

Through their Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA), Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico launched the leading transborder airline alliance between the United States and Mexico. This agreement offers more connectivity and scheduling options that benefit customers from both airlines while deepening the relationship they have shared for 21 years as members of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle; and Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hub in Mexico City. The airlines are enhancing the customer experience through increased connectivity, by investing in boarding gates, VIP lounges, and frequent flyer benefits through SkyMiles and Aeromexico Rewards accruals.

