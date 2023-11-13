Submit Release
United Development Funding IV and UDF Income Fund V Announce Distributions for Q4 2023

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding IV (“UDF IV”) announced today that on November 9, 2023, its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $0.065 per share payable on December 8, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.

United Development Funding Income Fund V (“UDF V”) also announced today that on November 9, 2023, its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $0.0847 per share payable on December 8, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF IV was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF IV can be found on its website at www.udfiv.com. UDF IV may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About United Development Funding Income Fund V

United Development Funding Income Fund V is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF V was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF V can be found on its website at www.udfincomefundv.com. UDF V may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
1-800-859-9338
investorrelations@umth.com


