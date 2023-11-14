YI Launches 2K Home Security Camera with AI Powered Features for Enhanced User Experience

Yi Pro

System intends to help users empower their Home Security Experience with the Power of Intelligent AI

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YI is launching the YI PRO 2K Home Security Camera, its latest product that places an emphasis on advanced technology and user-centric design. The company, which is paving the way in the fields of edge computing and intelligent video technology, announced that its newly launched YI PRO 2K sets a new standard for home monitoring, offering clarity, intelligent detection, and integration with smart home ecosystems.

The YI PRO 2K Home Security Camera features a 2K highly clear video and image quality, providing users with an immersive and detailed view of their home environment. With an upgraded 3 million pixels and a resolution of up to 2304 x 1296, every angle is captured with notable clarity, ensuring users never miss a moment.

One of the key features of the YI PRO 2K is its Smart AI Detection, powered by YI cloud storage. This advanced technology can accurately distinguish between persons, vehicles, and animals, significantly reducing false alarms and providing users with reliable notifications for genuine events. As users subscribe to YI Cloud, they are given the opportunity of unlocking the full potential of this intelligent system.

In addition to its video quality, the YI PRO 2K Home Security Camera also entices users with remarkable performance in low-light conditions with enhanced night vision capabilities. Equipped with 940-nm infrared lights, a high-sensitivity image sensor, and an F1.9 large aperture lens, the camera captures detailed images even in the darkest corners of a home or other location.

Available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/YI-Detection-Monitoring-Compatible-Assistant/dp/B0BS5PY1HN?th=undefined, the YI PRO 2K offers flexible storage options, allowing users to store data and recordings locally with an additional SD card or in the cloud. YI Cloud provides loop-recording with no storage limit, ensuring that footage remains secure and accessible even in the event of theft or damage.

Another highlighted feature is that the YI PRO 2K Home Security Camera integrates with popular smart home platforms, including Alexa and Google Assistant. Users can control the camera with simple voice commands, turning it on for enhanced security or viewing the live stream on Echo Show or any screen-based Alexa device, as well as Google Chrome Cast.

To emphasize the significance of this product in transforming the user experience, Sean Da, Chairman of Board of KamiVision, stated: "The YI PRO 2K Home Security Camera combines the power of a 2K camera with intelligent AI features, allowing users to 'SEE MORE' from anywhere, anytime. We believe in empowering our users to be the heroes of their homes, in control of what happens, whether it's monitoring their baby, pet, or ensuring the safety of their space."

YI continues to produce very significant advancements in the field of home security technology, and the YI PRO 2K Home Security Camera stands as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and user satisfaction.

The YI PRO 2K is available for purchase through the YI Amazon Store, at https://www.amazon.com/yi. Photos and videos of the YI PRO 2K are available at https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1T_ruHTZaMjt8T3t0hpRuDV_7ocbLzhcN

About YI

Founded in 2014, YI creates a future powered by Edge computing and intelligent video technology, where smart cameras and computer vision technology will allow people to see what matters. YI's worldwide development team consists of industry-leading experts with several decades of experience in imaging technology, algorithms, data analysis, cloud computing, and edge computing.