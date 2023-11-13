JTV® and Make-A-Wish® Partner to Raise Funds for Children with Critical Illnesses

National jewelry retailer launches exclusive ‘Stars Like You’ jewelry collection and giving campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, is delighted to announce a new partnership with Make-A-Wish® to help raise funds for children with critical illnesses. Alongside the largest wish-granting organization in the country, JTV has curated an exclusive jewelry collection for purchase with profits going toward life-changing wishes for children – creating an opportunity for hope and the ability to experience life beyond illness.

Now through February 12, 2024, when customers shop the ‘Stars Like You’ jewelry collection, JTV will donate 20% of the selling price to Make-A-Wish. JTV shoppers can also elect to donate to Make-A-Wish with any purchase and will receive a special discount on designated days. The giving campaign will include offers such as 5% off one item with a $5.00 donation and 10% off one item with a $10.00 or more donation.

“It is an honor to begin this partnership with Make-A-Wish and support their deeply important mission,” said Tim Matthews, President and CEO of JTV. “The beautiful star-shaped pieces in our ‘Stars Like You’ collection celebrate the iconic Make-A-Wish logo and its symbol of hope and brightness. With the help of our loyal JTV customers, we have the chance to touch hearts and bring joy to children across the country.”

Make-A-Wish aims to bring hope and joy to children living with critical illnesses. Since its inception in 1980, the organization has granted more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. Research shows that children who have wishes granted build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

“We’re honored to partner with JTV to bring more joy to our wish kids this holiday season because a wish can be a pivotal moment in a child’s healing journey,” said LuAnn Bott, vice president of revenue partnerships and services at Make-A-Wish America. “There’s a gap between the number of wishes we’re granting and wishes waiting, making JTV’s support critical to reach our goal of granting the wish of every eligible child.”

For more information about JTV and to shop the exclusive ‘Stars Like You’ collection, please visit JTV.com/wish and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on X.

For information on how to additionally support Make-A-Wish, visit www.wish.org.

About JTV

JTV® is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 30-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 80 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

