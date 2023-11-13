USA Pickleball Wraps Up 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships Powered by Invited and the PPA Tour

Championship Court at the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships Anna Leigh Waters and Catherine Parenteau celebrating their national championship win in Women's Doubles

The National Governing Body for pickleball in the U.S. plans to announce the future home for the National Championship in coming months.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., wrapped up the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships powered by Invited and the PPA Tour on Sunday, November 12th. On the heels of the tournament, USA Pickleball states that it will immediately assess and announce plans for the future home of the National Championship in the coming months.

“Through years of expertise hosting world-class events like our National Championship, we understand that we must hold ourselves to a certain standard and quality of both player and fan experience. We recognize this year’s National Championships did not meet that standard and strongly value our community’s feedback. Based upon such feedback, we look forward to sharing more details about our upcoming plans for Nationals and strive to provide all players with the best experience possible,” said Mike Nealy, USA Pickleball Chief Executive Officer. “We’d like to thank PPA’s staff for their hard work and partnership, and of course the Invited team for going above and beyond to host us at such a fantastic facility.”

Pickleball’s largest-ever tournament ran from November 5-12 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, an inner-ring suburb of Dallas. Nearly 3,500 players competed in the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships powered by Invited and the PPA Tour. More than 10,000 attendees took part in the pickleball action on Championship Sunday and enjoyed the festivities at Brookhaven, which underwent $5.3 million in transformative renovations and upgrades prior to hosting the tournament.

