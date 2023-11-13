Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,853 in the last 365 days.

USA Pickleball Wraps Up 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships Powered by Invited and the PPA Tour

Championship Court at the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships

Anna Leigh Waters and Catherine Parenteau celebrating their national championship win in Women's Doubles

The National Governing Body for pickleball in the U.S. plans to announce the future home for the National Championship in coming months.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., wrapped up the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships powered by Invited and the PPA Tour on Sunday, November 12th. On the heels of the tournament, USA Pickleball states that it will immediately assess and announce plans for the future home of the National Championship in the coming months.

“Through years of expertise hosting world-class events like our National Championship, we understand that we must hold ourselves to a certain standard and quality of both player and fan experience. We recognize this year’s National Championships did not meet that standard and strongly value our community’s feedback. Based upon such feedback, we look forward to sharing more details about our upcoming plans for Nationals and strive to provide all players with the best experience possible,” said Mike Nealy, USA Pickleball Chief Executive Officer. “We’d like to thank PPA’s staff for their hard work and partnership, and of course the Invited team for going above and beyond to host us at such a fantastic facility.”

Pickleball’s largest-ever tournament ran from November 5-12 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, an inner-ring suburb of Dallas. Nearly 3,500 players competed in the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships powered by Invited and the PPA Tour. More than 10,000 attendees took part in the pickleball action on Championship Sunday and enjoyed the festivities at Brookhaven, which underwent $5.3 million in transformative renovations and upgrades prior to hosting the tournament.

About USA Pickleball
USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

Melissa Zhang
USA Pickleball
mzhang@usapickleball.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

USA Pickleball Wraps Up 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships Powered by Invited and the PPA Tour

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more