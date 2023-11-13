Iridex to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on November 14, 2023

The Company also announced plans to present at Stifel Healthcare Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company will host its third quarter financial results conference call on November 14, 2023 and plans to participate in the upcoming Stifel Healthcare Conference on November 15, 2023 in New York, NY.



Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

The Company’s management team will host a conference to discuss reported financial results and business updates beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 14, 2023.

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 15 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call and presentation may do so by accessing the live and recorded webcasts on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com.

About Iridex

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

investors@iridex.com



