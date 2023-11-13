Movella Holdings Delays Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) (“Movella”), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, announced that it will delay the release of its third quarter 2023 results and investor conference call, previously scheduled for today, Monday, November 13, 2023.



The company will announce the date and time of its third quarter 2023 earnings release, conference call and webcast in a subsequent press release.

About Movella Holdings Inc.

Movella is a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, health & sports, and automation & mobility markets. Our innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix, Toyota, Siemens and over 500 sports organizations, Movella is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit www.movella.com .

