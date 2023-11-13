New AMD Radeon PRO Workstation Graphics Card to Power Next-Generation Professional Content Creation, CAD and AI Applications

AMD Radeon™ PRO W7700 graphics card sets standard for professional graphics accelerators at $999, delivering a double-digit performance increase in key professional applications compared to the competition

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced the AMD Radeon™ PRO W7700, the most powerful professional workstation graphics card under $1,0001, offering an ideal combination of reliability, stability and extraordinary price/performance for content creation, CAD and AI applications.



The new workstation graphics card is designed to meet the evolving demands of professional workflows, including increasingly complex computer-generated designs, the continual growth in the development of visual effects and animations, a global surge in construction, and the explosive growth in advanced AI applications. The AMD Radeon PRO W7700 graphics card unleashes professionals’ creativity through exceptional performance, stunning visuals and future-ready capabilities.



“We built and optimized the AMD Radeon PRO W7700 graphics cards to create premium workstation graphics experiences, enabling our customers to boost innovation and productivity,” said Dan Wood, corporate vice president, Radeon product management at AMD.

Unleashing Innovation and Creativity

The AMD Radeon PRO W7700 workstation graphics card is ideal for the growing demands of creative industries, including Media & Entertainment, Design & Manufacturing, and Architecture, Engineering & Construction. The 16GB of high-speed VRAM allows 3D artists and video editors to work with higher resolution models and textures and process intricate effects. It also enables data exchange between applications, allowing users to multitask between editing, compositing, and retouching to meet project deadlines.

In addition, with industry-leading support for DisplayPort™ 2.1, video editors will benefit from richer color spaces and the ability to leverage the highest display resolutions available today. The new graphics card also supports the latest codecs with AV1 encode/decode2 and AI-enhanced video encode capabilities for lightning-fast video encoding times that streamline and accelerate video production.

Enabling Next-Generation CAD and Design

Built on the high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture, the Radeon PRO W7700 workstation graphics card offers up to 1.7X better price/performance than the competitive offering3.



The new graphics card also provides up to 52% higher performance in SOLIDWORKS®4, up to 24% higher performance in Creo®5 and up to 37% higher performance in CATIA™6 compared to competitor solutions, empowering architects to bring their visions of hotels, office buildings and other structures to life by enabling them to produce photorealistic renders and immersive walkthroughs. DisplayPort™ 2.1 and the AMD Radiance Display™ Engine technologies also offer stunning resolutions and vibrant color depth for viewing projects on up to four displays.

“The great collaboration between AMD and ACCA continues five years strong. Architectural customers have benefited from the combination of AMD Radeon ProRender in our ACCA Edificius BIM application, thanks to the integration of HIP,” said Guido Cianciulli, founder and CEO, ACCA Software. “We are excited that ACCA Edificius customers will benefit from the new AMD Radeon PRO W7000 series workstation graphics, which provide increased photorealism and improved image rendering power, as well as support for ultra-performance displays.”

AI Acceleration

The Radeon PRO W7700 workstation graphics card enables professionals to build and run AI applications right from their desktops. Featuring hardware-based AI accelerators, the graphics card is designed to accelerate AI workloads in the latest applications, including DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere, Topaz Labs Video AI, and many others.

“We are excited about the launch of the Radeon PRO W7700 and how it will help users leverage generative AI and the rest of their creative applications,” said Anush Elangovan, corporate vice president, software development at AMD (formerly Nod.ai). “Nod.ai has built APIs to help creators get the most out of their AI applications. Our SHARK Stable Diffusion REST API plugs into Blender®, enabling creative professionals to leverage the power of generative AI in their familiar 3D tools.”

Key Specifications

Model

Compute Units & Ray Accelerators AI Accelerators TFLOPS

(Peak Single Precision)



GDDR6 Memory

(with ECC)



Memory Bus Display Outputs

Total

Board

Power AMD Radeon PRO W7700 48 96 28 (FP32)

16 GB 256-bit 4X UHBR 13.5 DisplayPort™ 2.1



190W





Pricing and Availability

The AMD Radeon PRO W7700 workstation graphics card is expected to be available November 13, 2023, from leading etailers/retailers. Product availability in OEM workstations and SI systems is expected to begin in November, 2023. The AMD Radeon PRO W7700 workstation graphics card has an SEP of $999 USD.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about AMD Radeon PRO W7700 workstation graphics cards here

The list of AMD Radeon PRO certified applications is available here

Follow AMD on LinkedIn

Follow AMD on Twitter

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website , blog , and LinkedIn pages.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products including the AMD Radeon™ PRO W7700 workstation graphics card, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; economic uncertainty; cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; loss of a significant customer; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AMD’s business, financial condition and results of operations; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks; potential difficulties in operating AMD’s newly upgraded enterprise resource planning system; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit facility; AMD's indebtedness; AMD's ability to generate sufficient cash to meet its working capital requirements or generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow to make all of its planned R&D or strategic investments; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

©2023 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD Radiance Display, Radeon, RDNA, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Blender is a registered trademark of the Blender Foundation in EU and USA. Creo is a registered trademark of PTC Inc. in the USA and/or other countries. DisplayPort™ and the DisplayPort™ logo are trademarks owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) in the United States and other countries. SOLIDWORKS is a commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société europèenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this Press Release are plans only and subject to change.

1 Up to 39% higher performance is based on the October 2023 AMD Performance Labs on a test system comprised of an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX, 64GB, Windows® 11 Pro build 22621, 64-bit, AMD Radeon™ PRO Software23.30 RCP 3 with AMD Radeon™ PRO W7700 vs. similarly configured system with Nvidia Driver 536.67 with Nvidia RTX 4000 SFF Ada, RTX A4000, RTX A4500 at 3840x2160 display resolution. Benchmark Application: SPECviewperf 2020 V3.1 (Geomean across 3dsmax-07, catia-6, creo-03, energy-03, maya-06, medical-03, snx-04, solidworks-07). Additional information about the SPEC benchmarks can be found at www.spec.org/gwpg.SPEC® and SPECviewperf® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. Results may vary. RPW-447.

2 Video codec acceleration (including at least the HEVC (H.265), H.264, VP9, and AV1 codecs) is subject to and not operable without inclusion/installation of compatible media players. GD-176

3 Up to 1.7x higher price performance is based on the October 2023 AMD Performance Labs on a test system comprised of an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX, 64GB, Windows® 11 Pro build 22621, 64-bit, AMD Radeon™ PRO Software23.30 RCP 3 with AMD Radeon™ PRO W7700 vs. similarly configured system with Nvidia Driver 536.67 with Nvidia RTX 4000 SFF Ada at 3840x2160 display resolution. Benchmark Application: SPECviewperf 2020 V3.1 at 1K (Geomean across 3dsmax-07, catia-6, creo-03, energy-03, maya-06, medical-03, snx-04, solidworks-07) vs the Competitive Price in RPW-448. Additional information about the SPEC benchmarks can be found at www.spec.org/gwpg. SPEC® and SPECviewperf® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. Results may vary. RPW-450.

4 Up to 52% higher performance is based on the October 2023 AMD Performance Labs on a test system comprised of an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX, 64GB, Windows® 11 Pro build 22621, 64-bit, AMD Radeon™ PRO Software23.30 RCP 3 with AMD Radeon™ PRO W7700 vs. similarly configured system with Nvidia Driver 536.67 with Nvidia RTX 4000 SFF Ada, RTX A4000, RTX A4500 at 3840x2160 display resolution. Benchmark Application: SPECapc® for Solidworks® 2022 benchmark. Additional information about the SPEC benchmarks can be found at www.spec.org/gwpg. SPEC® and SPECviewperf® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. Results may vary. RPW-455.

5 Up to 24% higher performance is based on the October 2023 AMD Performance Labs on a test system comprised of an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX, 64GB, Windows® 11 Pro build 22621, 64-bit, AMD Radeon™ PRO Software23.30 RCP 3 with AMD Radeon™ PRO W7700 vs. similarly configured system with Nvidia Driver 536.67 with Nvidia RTX 4000 SFF Ada, RTX A4000, RTX A4500 at 3840x2160 display resolution. Benchmark Application: SPECapc® for Creo 9 benchmark - GPU Composite Score w/o AA. Additional information about the SPEC benchmarks can be found at www.spec.org/gwpg. SPEC® and SPECviewperf® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. Results may vary. RPW-456

6 Up to 37% higher performance is based on the October 2023 AMD Performance Labs on a test system comprised of an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX, 64GB, Windows® 11 Pro build 22621, 64-bit, AMD Radeon™ PRO Software23.30 RCP 3 with AMD Radeon™ PRO W7700 vs. similarly configured system with Nvidia Driver 536.67 with Nvidia RTX 4000 SFF Ada, RTX A4000, RTX A4500 at 3840x2160 display resolution. Benchmark Application: SPECviewperf 2020 V3.1 (Geomean across 3dsmax-07, catia-6, creo-03, energy-03, maya-06, medical-03, snx-04, solidworks-07). Additional information about the SPEC benchmarks can be found at www.spec.org/gwpg. SPEC® and SPECviewperf® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. Results may vary. RPW-447.

Contact:

George Millington

AMD Communications

(408) 547-7481

George.Millington@amd.com

Suresh Bhaskaran

AMD Investor Relations

(408) 749-2845

Suresh.Bhaskaran@amd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3db3dc2d-6f72-4cae-a073-704f874309b6