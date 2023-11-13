New Sage Intacct enhancements empower businesses to make real-time decisions with speed, precision, and accuracy

Recent releases extend capabilities to consolidate financials for complex ownership structures and expands language settings for a customized user experience in French

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces several new product updates to Sage Intacct in Canada for deeper business intelligence. The enhanced features enable businesses to increase productivity, leverage real-time data and streamline business processes, with customizable language settings to empower French-speaking customers.



“Businesses today require speed and agility across their operations to succeed in the digital-first economy,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director for Sage in Canada. “The latest Sage Intacct releases allows our customers to simplify operations, improve business intelligence and make real-time decisions quickly and accurately. Additionally, the expanded language options provide Francophone customers in Canada with a smooth user experience in French.”

The latest updates to Sage Intacct reflect Sage’s mission to help customers simplify, grow and scale their businesses. Sage has added the most frequently requested functionalities and enhancements to help businesses save time and resources while enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of their finance processes.

“As businesses expand and diversify their portfolios, it becomes increasingly important to have a reliable method to attain the metrics and business intelligence they need directly within the platform, improving efficiency and accuracy — to ultimately make business decisions faster,” said Dan Miller, Executive Vice President, Sage Intacct. “The latest Sage Intacct release addresses a significant need within the market for a flexible and comprehensive solution to multi-level consolidations for partially owned entities. In addition, we’re excited about the deeper insights our new functionalities will offer that help inform data-driven decisions and promote compliance in many industries including nonprofit, professional services, SaaS, construction and more.”

A few of the latest Sage Intacct product updates include:

Customized French language setting: Expanded language options allow customers to customize Sage Intacct language settings, providing a smooth user experience in French. The enhanced features and French language settings are available to all Sage Intacct customers in Canada today.



Advanced ownership consolidations: Unlock efficiency and elevate decision making with seamless, automatic rollup consolidation for complex partial ownership structures.



Enhanced reconciliation: Simplify the receive payments and reconciliation process with the Bank Transaction Assistant. Receive multiple payments from bank transactions and automatically match for reconciliation. Plus, quickly pinpoint reconciliation transactions that match with match sequences.

Improved AP/AR Aging Report: Through the simplified process of handling diverse payments, customers can receive one payment and allocate it to different customer accounts giving more flexibility.



Deeper project intelligence: Gain better insights to make data-driven decisions and ensure efficiency. Project intelligence puts utilization and resource management at customers' fingertips, as well as comprehensive views of key performance indicators (KPIs).



Simplified inventory fulfilment: Streamline workflows and boost efficiency with inventory fulfilments. Track and ship sales orders promptly, ensuring customers are delighted with quick deliveries. Operate more efficiently and at a reduced cost with pick and pack lists.



Sage Construction Management: The new solution is offered with Sage Intacct Construction Financials as an end-to-end suite, enabling operational and finance teams to align and work together towards improved job profitability.



The new solution is offered with Sage Intacct Construction Financials as an end-to-end suite, enabling operational and finance teams to align and work together towards improved job profitability. Sage Intacct Payroll powered by ADP: Introducing a market-leading payroll solution that works seamlessly with Sage Intacct, allowing medium businesses to gain better insights and increase their profitability with an all-in-one solution across accounting, payroll and HR.

About Sage



Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis. Learn more at Sage.com/en-ca/.

