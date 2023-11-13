Smokey Bones Launches Festive Favorites for the Holidays

Get Merry with Jolly Libations and All Day, Every Day Happy Hour

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smokey Bones, a portfolio company of FAT Brands Inc., is prepping for the holidays by introducing a festive array of new menu items, complemented by a selection of cheerful holiday cocktails to celebrate the joyous season. The limited-time holiday menu and Jolly Libations cocktail lineup will invite guests to celebrate the holidays with toast-worthy flavors at all Smokey Bones locations until January 1, 2024.

The Jolly Libations menu features:

Jack Frost’Rita – Back by popular demand, the Jack Frost’Rita blends Corazon Blanco tequila with DeKuyper Blue Curacao, coconut, and fresh lime for a frosty spin on a margarita for $9.99.

Santa Clausmopolitan – Guests will ABSOLUT-ly adore Smokey Bones' festive twist on the classic Cosmo. The cocktail marries Absolut vodka with triple sec, cranberry juice, and fresh lime for $9.99, or with a keepsake ornament cup for $12.99.

Guests will ABSOLUT-ly adore Smokey Bones' festive twist on the classic Cosmo. The cocktail marries Absolut vodka with triple sec, cranberry juice, and fresh lime for $9.99, or with a keepsake ornament cup for $12.99. The Grinch Who Stole Tito’s –Made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Midori Melon Liqueur, Malibu Coconut Rum, and citrus sour for $9.99, this will be sure to win even the Grinch’s heart.



“Come toast to the season and raise your spirit while sipping one of our new holiday drinks at Smokey Bones,” said Cole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Smokey Bones. “It’s the perfect time of year to treat yourself or celebrate with friends and family over a cocktail and delicious meal.”

The holiday food lineup also features Smokey Bones’ Surf & Turf, where guests can enjoy a 10 oz. boneless ribeye seasoned to perfection with five grilled shrimp topped with garlic butter, and served with your choice of two regular sides. The Masters of Meat will also offer its limited-time Turtle Cheesecake, Potatoes Au Gratin, and Buttered Green Beans. These items will be available at all locations while supplies last.

Guests can also experience Smokey Bones' new All Day, Every Day Happy Hour, featuring a variety of food specials. Savor Smokey Bones favorites at just $5, $6, or $7, including pretzel bones, bone-in chicken wings and even a cheeseburger.

All alcoholic offerings are available for guests 21 years and older. Smokey Bones is available for dine-in and online ordering for curbside pick-up or direct delivery from its restaurants. For more information, visit www.SmokeyBones.com .

