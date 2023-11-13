Winners of the Foreign Direct Investment and Government Export Promotion Awards Announced at the 2023 Go Global Awards

2023 Go Global Awards Gala Dinner

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Trade Council is thrilled to announce the exceptional winners of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Government Export Promotion Awards, presented at the prestigious 2023 Go Global Awards held in Providence, Rhode Island, from November 6th to 8th, 2023. The awards ceremony culminated with a Gala Dinner on November 8th, 2023, attended by distinguished guests and representatives from over 50 government foreign direct investment and economic development agencies, spanning 38 countries.

The presence of eminent dignitaries added to the grandeur of the occasion, with James Golson, Deputy Director General of the US Secretary of Commerce, and Elizabeth M. Tanner, Secretary of Commerce for the State of Rhode Island, gracing the event. Additionally, the ceremony had the honor of a remote address by the US Secretary of Commerce, Secretary Gina Raimondo, who extended her congratulations to the winners and emphasized the importance of global collaboration in fostering economic growth.

Major Government-Level Award Recipients:

National Investment Promotion Agency of the Year: Enterprise Greece, represented by the Director of Enterprise Promotion, Elias Elaides.

Regional Investment Promotion Agency of the Year (Platinum): Québec International, represented by Carl Viel, President & CEO.

National Export Development Organization of the Year: Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency, represented by Ambassador Lachezar Petkov.

E-Investment Facilitation Award: SPIRIT Slovenia Business Development Agency, represented by the Undersecretary, Gorazd Oresek.

These distinguished organizations and individuals have demonstrated exceptional commitment, innovation, and effectiveness in their roles within the realm of foreign direct investment promotion and government export development. Their contributions have not only significantly enhanced their respective regions' economic prospects but have also exemplified the spirit of global cooperation and progress.

The 2023 Go Global Awards celebrate and recognize the achievements and dedication of these winners, who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to drive economic growth and foreign direct investment in their areas of influence.

For a complete list of government award winners, please visit the official 2023 Go Global Awards website at www.goglobalawards.org.

The International Trade Council extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and expresses gratitude to the esteemed attendees and partners who made the event a resounding success.