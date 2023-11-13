Rising Awareness of Sustainable Living and Healthy Dietary Choices Propel Marine-derived Protein Market at 6.3% CAGR Through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Global Marine-Derived Protein Market Projected Valuation of US$ 7,634.9 Million in 2023 to a Staggering US$ 20,190.0 Million by 2033. The marine-derived protein market is surging due to growing demand for sustainable protein sources. Technological advancements have improved extraction methods, resulting in a diverse range of products.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global marine-derived protein market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 7,634.9 million in 2023. By 2033, global marine-derived protein demand is expected to rise at a 6.3% CAGR. The total market value is projected to reach around US$ 20,190.0 million by 2033.



The appeal of marine-derived proteins lies not only in their nutritional richness but also in their versatility. They are finding applications in a wide array of sectors, including functional foods, sports nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Their neutral taste, high protein content, and beneficial fats make them a preferred choice for food manufacturers, enabling the development of innovative products catering to diverse consumer preferences.

The market's growth is bolstered by increasing awareness about sustainable and eco-friendly protein sources. As the world embraces environmentally conscious practices, the marine-derived protein market aligns perfectly with these values. Collaborations between food manufacturers, researchers, and marine industries are driving innovations, ensuring the sustainable sourcing and processing of these proteins.

In this dynamic landscape, the marine-derived protein market stands as a beacon of health and sustainability, catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers and industries. As research continues to unlock the full potential of these proteins, their market presence is poised to expand further, shaping the future of nutritional offerings and sustainable practices.

Key Takeaways from the Marine-derived Protein Market Report:

The marine-derived protein market is expected to be valued at US$ 7,634.9 million by 2023.

market is expected to be valued at by 2023. Global demand for marine-derived protein will likely soar at a 6.3 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The marine-derived protein market in the United States is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5%, reaching US$ 7,470.3 million during the forecast period.

reaching during the forecast period. China’s fast urbanization and increased disposable income have resulted in the market expanding at 8.2% to reach US$ 5,410.9 million in 2033.

to reach in 2033. Based on end-users, the food and beverage industry is expected to hold a market share of 31.0% to reach US$ 6,258.9 million by 2033.



“The marine-derived protein market thrives on consumers' health awareness, seeking natural protein sources. Sustainable practices, diverse applications, and collaborative efforts contribute to its exponential growth." - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights



Competitive Landscape:

Key companies are expanding their product portfolios, employing strategies such as advertising, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to maintain market relevance and drive growth in the marine-derived protein market.

Key Companies Profiled:

Omega Protein Corporation

Aroma NZ Ltd.

Hofseth BioCare ASA

GC Rieber Oils

Scanbio Marine Group

Golden Omega

Marine Ingredients

Sea Run Holdings Inc.

Arctic Nutrition AS

CP Kelco

Other Players



For instance,

In 2022, Pioneer Points Partners and Verdane acquired Scanbio Marine Group with the goal of creating one of Europe's leading aquaculture waste management companies.

Pioneer Points Partners and Verdane acquired Scanbio Marine Group with the goal of creating one of Europe's leading aquaculture waste management companies. In 2022, Cooke Inc., a seafood corporation, acquired Omega Protein Corporation, a Houston-based company, to aid with the company's expanding supply side business and to support its growth strategy as a leader in seafood production.

Cooke Inc., a seafood corporation, acquired Omega Protein Corporation, a Houston-based company, to aid with the company's expanding supply side business and to support its growth strategy as a leader in seafood production. In 2020, BlueNalu, a California-based seafood product manufacturer, announced its collaboration with Nutreco, an aquafeed manufacturer. This collaboration is expected to assist BlueNalu in strengthening its position in the seafood manufacturing business.



Marine-derived Protein Market Segmentation by Category:

By Source:

Fish-derived Proteins

Algae-derived Proteins

Shellfish-derived Proteins

Marine Invertebrate Proteins

By End-user:

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics and Skincare Industry



By Extraction Technique:

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Supercritical Fluid Extraction

High-Pressure Processing (HPP)

Ultrasound-assisted Extraction

Microwave-assisted Extraction



By Type:

Concentrates

Isolates

Hydrolysates



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Get More Valuable Insights into Marine-derived Protein Market Report:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global marine-derived protein market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the marine-derived protein market based on source (fish-derived proteins, algae-derived proteins, shellfish-derived proteins, and marine invertebrate proteins) type (concentrates, isolates, and hydrolysates) extraction technique (enzymatic hydrolysis, supercritical fluid extraction, high-pressure processing (HPP), ultrasound-assisted extraction and microwave-assisted extraction), and end-user (food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetics and skincare industry) across various regions.

