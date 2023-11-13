Enphase Energy Launches IQ8P Microinverters for High-Powered Solar Modules in Brazil

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has started shipping IQ8P™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 480 W, in Brazil to support newer high-powered solar modules.



This announcement follows the launch of the Enphase® Solargraf℠ platform in Brazil. Solargraf is a cloud-based, all-in-one design and proposal software platform that is used by solar installers to help simplify and accelerate the end-to-end sales process and installation for solar customers, allowing them interactive access to design their own home energy systems.

IQ8P Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 Amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The newly available IQ8P Microinverters are the most powerful microinverters available from Enphase to-date. The product features a peak output power of 480 W and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 670 W DC. All IQ8P Microinverters activated in Brazil come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“The innovative IQ8P Microinverter allows us to build customized, reliable, and safe home energy systems that fit the needs of our customers,” said Ramon de Oliveira, CEO of Holu Solar. “Enphase’s industry-leading and reliable products make energy independence a reality for homeowners across Brazil.”

“As the demand for solar energy in Brazil grows, we are looking for high-powered products that can deliver what we need, and Enphase is always ahead of the curve,” said Caio Lucena, project manager at Plug Solar Energia. “The IQ8P Microinverter presents a sophisticated, easy to install solution that allows homeowners to harness all the energy that the sun has to offer.”

The Enphase® Energy System™ integrates with the IQ® Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for homeowners and small businesses.

“Enphase’s system is the industry’s leading end-to-end and intelligent home energy management system,” said Paulo Henrique Guedes, CEO of Sunnorte. “The IQ8P Microinverter paired with the Enphase App gives homeowners unprecedented transparency into their energy usage and production so that they can take control of powering their lives.”

“In response to the escalating demand for our home energy solutions in Brazil, we are pleased to launch our IQ8P Microinverters, extending our line of products available to unlock clean and reliable energy for homeowners,” said Aaron Gordon, vice president and general manager of the microinverter business unit at Enphase Energy. “IQ8P Microinverters elevate performance standards for high-powered solar modules to facilitate and accelerate the country’s shift to clean, reliable energy.”

For more information about IQ8P Microinverters in Brazil, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, Inc., a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 72 million microinverters, and approximately 3.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

©2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ8, IQ and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products in Brazil; and Enphase’s ability to support newer high-powered solar modules. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

