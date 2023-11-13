Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School to Host 5th Annual Healthcare Symposium

RYE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 5th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center on Friday, November 17th, 2023. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topics include the evolution of primary care practices, advances in regenerative medicine, and the future of Medicare Advantage.



Agenda

8:15am Breakfast Welcoming 8:45 Remarks 9:00 Panel 1: Reimagining Primary Care, Jeff Jonas Tim Cook, Vivek Garg, Emily Maxson 10:00 Break 10:10 Panel 2: Trends in Regenerative Medicine, Sara Wojda Stuart Hart, Sonya Herrick, Scott Rodeo, Nina Tandon 11:10 Break 11:20 Panel 3: The Future of Medicare Advantage, Daniel Barasa Emme Deland, Amy Mulderry, Jessica Son, Pat Wang 12:20 Closing Remarks

Paley Center, New York City, New York

Friday, November 17th, 2023

For general inquiries contact:

Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com, 914-921-5112

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Jeff Jonas

Portfolio Manager

(914) 921-5072



