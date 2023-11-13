Applied Digital Announces Upcoming Investor Events

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, today announced its participation at the following financial conferences:

12th Annual ROTH MKM New York Technology Conference

The 12th Annual ROTH MKM New York Technology Conference is being held on November 15th at The Yale Club in New York, NY. Applied Digital management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

The 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference is being held on November 16th at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY. Applied Digital management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

12th Annual ROTH MKM Deer Valley Conference

The 12th Annual ROTH MKM Deer Valley Conference is being held on December 13th- 16th at Montage Deer Valley Resort in Park City, UT. Applied Digital management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Applied Digital’s investor relations team APLD@gateway-grp.com .

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

APLD@gateway-grp.com