Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,987 in the last 365 days.

Immunovant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pete Salzmann, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 1:50 pm ET

Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 5:05 pm ET

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11:30 am ET

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.immunovant.com/investors/news-events. An archived webcast will be available for a limited time on Immunovant’s website.

About Immunovant, Inc.
Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com

Contact:
Chau Cheng, PhD, MBA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Immunovant, Inc.
info@immunovant.com

Jaye Bea Smalley
Head, Patient Advocacy
Immunovant, Inc.
mediarelations@immunovant.com


You just read:

Immunovant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more