Immunovant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pete Salzmann, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 1:50 pm ET

Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 5:05 pm ET

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11:30 am ET

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.immunovant.com/investors/news-events. An archived webcast will be available for a limited time on Immunovant’s website.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com .

