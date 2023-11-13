PHILIPPINES, November 13 - Press Release

November 13, 2023 Senator Mark Villar Lauds Renaming of QC Roads to Sen. Miriam Defensor Santiago Avenue Senator Mark Villar lauds the renaming of two roads in Quezon City-- Agham and BIR Roads, into Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago Avenue. The renaming of the two roads after the late Sen. Miriam is in line with the lapsing into law of the Republic Act. No. 11963 last October 12, 2023. "It is very heartwarming that we are honoring one of the outstanding icons of Philippine politics through this tribute of naming an avenue after her. The late Sen. Miriam has immensely contributed to the development of our political landscape and has positively influenced thousands of public servants like myself," Senator Mark said. Senator Mark graced the ceremony where the street marker, renaming the two roads after Sen. Miriam was unveiled. He joined Vice President Sara Duterte, LGU officials of Quezon City led by Mayor Joy Belmonte, Sen. Miriam's husband, Atty. Jun Santiago, and fellow senators Sens. Koko Pimentel, Francis Tolentino, and Robin Padilla in the program. "As a public servant, ako po ay lubos na humahanga kay Sen. Miriam. I have long admired her dedication to public service, anchored on the desire to improve the lives of our fellow Filipinos. Her brilliant career and commendable work ethic have inspired me to pursue this path in service of the Filipino people," Senator Mark added. Sen. Miriam served all three branches of the government. She was a senator for three terms, a presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court in Quezon City, and a commissioner of the Department of Immigration. Sen. Miriam is also a well-decorated international figure as she was the first Asian judge elected to the International Criminal Court and the first Filipino elected as commissioner for the International Development Organization. She also served as a legal officer at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva, Switzerland. "Sen. Miriam isn't dubbed as the "Iron Lady of Asia" for nothing. She has defended the interests of the people in different platforms and at all levels. Her steadfast commitment to public service merits our lifelong remembrance of her through this avenue. As we pay tribute to her, I hope that the next generations of Filipino youth and public servants will mirror Sen. Miriam's commitment to the public," Senator Mark said.