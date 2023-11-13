H.E. Dr.Khalifa Saif Juma Saif Al Mehairbi accepting the award from H.E. Sven Jurgenson and ITC Chairperson, Ms. Ranjani Rangan

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a spectacular event hosted by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and the International Trade Council, the world witnessed the crowning of the "Best Real Estate Person in the World" at the prestigious 2023 Go Global Awards held on the evening of Wednesday, November 8th, 2023. This coveted accolade was bestowed upon H.E. Dr. Khalifa Saif Juma Saif Al Mehairbi, the Founder and Chairman of Arabian Gulf Investment Group, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the real estate industry.

The 2023 Go Global Awards, a celebration of global excellence in various fields, took place with great pomp and circumstance, bringing together esteemed dignitaries, business leaders, and visionaries from across the globe. Among the distinguished presenters at the ceremony were James Golson, Deputy Director General of the US Secretary of Commerce, and Elizabeth M. Tanner, Secretary of Commerce for the State of Rhode Island.

Notably, the event also had the honor of being joined remotely by the US Secretary of Commerce, Secretary Gina Raimondo, who extended her warmest congratulations to the winners and underscored the significance of global collaboration in promoting excellence and innovation.

H.E. Dr. Khalifa Saif Juma Saif Al Mehairbi's remarkable achievements and leadership in the real estate sector have set him apart as a true visionary. His unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable development has not only transformed the real estate landscape but has also inspired countless others in the industry.

The "Best Real Estate Person in the World" award is a testament to H.E. Dr. Khalifa Saif Juma Saif Al Mehairbi's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of real estate. His vision and leadership have left an indelible mark on the global real estate community, driving positive change and setting a benchmark for others to aspire to.

This recognition at the 2023 Go Global Awards reaffirms H.E. Dr. Khalifa Saif Juma Saif Al Mehairbi's position as an industry icon and a trailblazer in the world of real estate. His achievements exemplify the spirit of innovation, dedication, and excellence that the awards ceremony sought to honor.

The organizers of the 2023 Go Global Awards extend their heartiest congratulations to H.E. Dr. Khalifa Saif Juma Saif Al Mehairbi and all the deserving winners who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.