Draganfly Showcasing Cutting-Edge UAV Innovations at Modern Warfare Week for Military and Government Leaders

Fayetteville, NC., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the Company will be showcasing its latest UAV technology at Modern Warfare Week at booth #316 November 13-16, 2023, in Fayetteville, NC.



Modern Warfare Week 2023 serves as a premier gathering for the Special Operations Forces (SOF) community, providing a platform for education and collaboration on the evolving landscape of warfare, with an anticipated attendance of 800 select military and government representatives. The event is jointly sponsored by the Global Special Operations Foundation (GSOF) and the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC).

Draganfly will showcase the Commander 3 XL along with some new military special-purpose capabilities during the three-day event. This high-endurance drone, known as the "Swiss Army Knife of drones," can transport up to 22 pounds of payload using drop and winch-down systems, remaining airborne for 50 minutes. It supports automated and manual flight operations, with a convenient design allowing easy assembly and transport.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Draganfly's team of experts, who will be on hand to provide in-depth insights and live demonstrations of newly developed capabilities for military applications as requested.

"Modern Warfare Week enables Draganfly to demonstrate the deep value and capabilities of our platform to the modern warfighter," stated Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations ‌do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro , or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1 .

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

Email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements