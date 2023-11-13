Modular Construction drives Plywood Market: FMI predicts it to Reach US$ 1,53,045.99 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights

Key trends in the plywood market include sustainability, digitalization, innovative manufacturing techniques, and growing demand for specialty plywood. The increasing demand for eco-friendly plywood presents an opportunity for the United States to strengthen its dedication to responsible sourcing and environmentally conscious manufacturing practices.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The plywood market size is predicted to be valued at US$ 85,460.08 million in 2023 and US$ 1, 53,045.99 million by 2033. Over the projection period, the plywood market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.00%.



A significant development is the increasing popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly plywood solutions. As environmental consciousness grows the demand for plywood rises from responsibly sourced, certified wood. This presents opportunities for manufacturers to explore green alternatives and tap into a niche market of eco conscious consumers.

The rise of modular construction techniques and the tiny house movement is another exciting avenue. Plywood is ideal for prefabricated and modular structures due to its strength and versatility. This trend allows plywood manufacturers to supply materials for these innovative construction approaches.

The ecommerce boom is also reshaping the plywood market. Online platforms have made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of plywood products, encouraging manufacturers to expand their online presence and reach new customers.

Key Takeaways from the Plywood Market:

The plywood market is led by India, projecting a 6.10% CAGR until 2033.

is led by India, projecting a until 2033. United States is at the forefront, anticipating 5.40% CAGR growth by 2033.

growth by 2033. France is poised for a 5.10% CAGR by 2033.

by 2033. The hardwood category is expected to maintain its supremacy with a 67.4% market share until 2023.

until 2023. FMI anticipates that the 7 Ply & More is expected to attain a market share of 62.7% by 2023.



“Analysts highlight sustained growth in the plywood market, driven by increased demand in construction and furniture sectors. They anticipate a promising outlook, with potential for further expansion.” - Opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

How Key Players are Revolutionizing the Plywood Market?

In recent years, key players in the plywood market have been at the forefront of a revolution, transforming the industry in numerous significant ways. This transformation is driven by technological advancements, sustainability concerns, and changing consumer preferences.

Innovation in manufacturing processes has played a pivotal role. Key players have invested in state of the art machinery, resulting in higher quality plywood products. These advancements not only improve the performance and durability of plywood but also contribute to cost efficiency and reduced waste.

Sustainability has become a top priority for significant plywood manufacturers. They embrace eco friendly sourcing practices, responsible forest management, and recyclable materials. This commitment to environmental conservation resonates with environmentally conscious consumers, paving the way for sustainable and ethical product choices.

Key players are also diversifying their product portfolios to cater to various applications. They offer numerous plywood options, from standard sheets to specialized varieties for interior design, construction, and furniture manufacturing. This versatility has expanded their customer base and made plywood an essential material in numerous industries.

These companies harness digital platforms to connect with customers and streamline distribution networks. Ecommerce has made purchasing plywood easier and more accessible, allowing consumers to make informed choices and find the perfect product for their needs.

Product Portfolio:

Uniply Industries Ltd, a trusted name in the plywood industry, offers a diverse product portfolio, including premium grade plywood, veneers, and laminates. Their products are known for their exceptional quality and durability, making them the preferred choice for architects and interior designers.

Green ply Industries Limited, a renowned brand, boasts an extensive product portfolio encompassing high quality plywood, decorative laminates, and doors. With a commitment to sustainability, Greenply offers eco friendly solutions that enhance living spaces while protecting the environment.

Georgia-Pacific LLC, a leading supplier in the building materials sector, provides a comprehensive product portfolio featuring gypsum boards, paper products, and packaging solutions. Their innovative products cater to various industries, ensuring reliability, performance, and sustainability.



Key Companies Profiled:

Weyerhaeuser Company

Boise Cascade Company

Green ply Industries Limited

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Uniply Industries Ltd

JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS BERHAD

UPM.COM

SUBUR TIASA HOLDINGS BERHAD

SVEZA

Others

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the plywood market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033. To understand opportunities in the plywood market, the report is segmented on the basis Size (4’x8’,4’x6’, 4’x10’, and 3’x6’, and Others), Thickness (<8mm, 8mm-18mm, >18mm), Grade (MR Grade, BWR Grade, Fire Resistant Grade, BWP Grade, and Structural Grade), Wood Type (Softwood and Hardwood), Number of Ply (3 ply, 5 ply, 7 ply, and More), Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Distributors/Retailers), Application (Furniture, Flooring & Construction, Automotive Interiors, Packaging, Marine, and Others), across 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemicals & Materials at Future Market Insights

The Chemicals & Materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

